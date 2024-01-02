Yummy! Building Community and Creative Economy in Digital Culinary World

Based on the data from Indonesia Millennial and Gen Z Report 2024, 26 percent Millennial and 22 percent Gen Z indicate that they have planned their vacations specifically around culinary experiences, while the other 52 percent Millennial and 46 percent Gen Z prioritize culinary experiences by also considering other factors in traveling.
While hunting culinary experience, Millennial and Gen Z often rely on reviews from social media platforms, making the role of digital platforms significant in spreading the information about culinary experience. Therefore, Yummy, a digital multi-platform media presenting cooking tutorials, recipes, and culinary explorations in Indonesia, strives to fill this need.
Yummy through its app called Yummy App becomes a tool that facilitates the search for culinary information for cooking enthusiasts. With features supporting users in finding recipes according to ingredients and budget, Yummy App has created an interactive space for users to explore cooking. Yummy App also has a new feature that allows users to find and cook viral recipes at home that enrich their Not only on the app, but Yummy also presents its content on various social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
Yummy does not only provide cooking content, but also references related to culinary experience such as food and eatery recommendations. Yummy and its bite-sized content, especially video, on social media platforms are also easy to use as a reference for Millennials and Gen Z if they want to cook or buy food. Based on the survey result from Indonesia Millennial and Gen Z Report 2024, 29 percent Millennials and 29 percent Gen Z in Indonesia prefer consuming video content over photo/images and articles because it is perceived as more effective, engaging, and captivating for the audience.
In the midst of the information and option-filled digital era, the success of various digital platforms, including in the culinary industry, also relies on the ability to build a sustainable community. Therefore, Yummy has successfully built a strong community. Currently, Yummy has a total of 2,924 members in its ever-growing community.
Active communication is key to maintaining a community. Yummy not only provides quality content but also regularly interacts with users through various social media platforms. This creates strong engagement and makes users feel valued. Moreover, Yummy encourages users to contribute, such as through the Yummy App platform that allows them to share recipes. This not only provides a personal experience but also builds a sense of ownership within the community.
Furthermore, Yummy proves that providing benefits to community members is a primary key. They not only provide access to various recipes but also offer tutorial content, tips from professional chefs, and step-by-step guides that are easy to follow. Virtual culinary events, such as Indonesia Memasak by Yummy, involve renowned culinary practitioners in Indonesia to share about the dynamics of the culinary field, providing significant benefits to its audiences including community members.
Driving the economy for creators is also a focus for Yummy. With Yummy App, they empower content creators in the culinary field to earn money from the recipes they share. Gathering events and workshops organized by Yummy, such as Yummy 7ourney, directly benefit community members to catch up with each other and involve themselves in various culinary activities, creating a positive and productive environment.
Yummy not only succeeded in building an active and dedicated community but also created a strong brand in the digital culinary world in Indonesia. In the challenge of building and strengthening a brand in the digital era, Yummy has achieved success with the right strategies and a strong commitment to providing value to its members. Thus, Yummy becomes an inspiration for other platforms in the journey of building a strong and sustainable community in the competitive digital world.