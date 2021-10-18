English  
This building for genomic studies will later be used as a whole-genome sequencing laboratory.
Indonesia's BRIN Builds Genomics Research Center

English health environment research and innovation
Antara • 18 October 2021 20:17
Jakarta: The National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) has built a genomics building at the Cibinong Science Center, West Java, which will be utilized for whole-genome sequencing, life science, and environmental research.
 
"This building for genomic studies will later be used as a whole-genome sequencing laboratory for microbes, plants, animals, and humans, life science, and environmental research," BRIN head Laksana Tri Handoko said in a written statement received here on Monday.
 
The genomic research building spans 9,300 square meters and will be useful to support research activities, especially in the field of life sciences, he highlighted.

Cibinong Science Center has several facilities and complete infrastructure to support research in life sciences study, such as molecular biology, he said.
 
Although so far the research facility at Cibinong Science Center has been more focused on biodiversity research, it shares similarities with research on health and humans at the Eijkman Institute for Molecular Biology, Handoko said.
 
Many research centers and researchers at Cibinong Science Center, such as biotechnology research center, biodiversity center, and Indonesian Culture Collection (InaCC) for microbes, are carrying out relevant work, he added.
 
BRIN's acting deputy for research and innovation infrastructure, Yan Rianto, said the genomic building built by BRIN is now complete.
 
Some laboratory equipment has also arrived and will soon be installed, such as a 50-liter capacity fermentor that can be used for research and development of the COVID-19 vaccine, he added.
 
"While the electricity infrastructure is planned to be installed next week," Rianto informed.
 
BRIN, as the government agency for science innovation and research, has been advancing its work by providing facilities in many fields of research, he said. One of them is developing innovations in the livestock sector to support productivity, he added.
 
The agency is also focusing on research in mitigating diseases, such as malaria, and coming up with ideas in using technology to bolster the nation's readiness in facing natural disasters, he said.
 
Minister Cautions against Third COVID-19 Wave at Year End

COVID-19 Pandemic Has Weakened Protection of Migrant Workers: Komnas HAM

United States, UNICEF Sign Agreement to Support Indonesia's Covid-19 Response

