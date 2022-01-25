English  
The G20 summit will take place in Bali in October 2022. (Photo:MoFA)
Govt Readies 5G Internet Network to Support Indonesia's G20 Presidency

English internet indonesian government g20 presidency
Antara • 25 January 2022 17:25
Jakarta: The Indonesian government has appointed the Telkom Group to provide fast Internet infrastructure with 5G network to support the Indonesian Presidency in the 2022 G20.
 
State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Deputy Minister Kartika Wirjoatmodjo stated that the 5G internet service would support video streaming activities for all participants attending the forum.
 
"The 5G network will facilitate video streaming during the event. We will provide the best streaming quality to help all participants present (leaders and delegates) to experience fast internet connectivity in Indonesia," the SOEs deputy minister noted at the G20 Presidency press conference here on Monday.

Wirjoatmodjo also spoke about several functions, such as virtual reality, to be displayed over the 5G network.
 
The display aims to showcase the progress achieved in 5G implementation and telecommunication digitization in Indonesia.
 
The government has readied the 5G internet bandwidth capacity for the G20 Presidency at 800 Mbps to 1.2 Gbps, or the average speed for 5G between 4 Mbps to 6 Mbps for each streaming service user.
 
Minister of Communications and Informatics Johnny Gerard Plate stated that the government will temporarily lend the free bandwidth spectrum if required, as additional bandwidth to ensure the reliability of adequate internet services in Indonesia.
 
Plate also noted that the government had set the 4G network as the backbone of communication, while 5G network would be used to improve the internet experience.
 
Cellular operators that have conducted operational feasibility tests and commercial operations will play their respective parts according to their readiness.
 
"In particular, Telkom and Telkomsel will play a big role in preparing 5G network with the latest benchmark for PON Papua," Plate remarked.
 
At the 2022 G20, Indonesia has an important momentum to host the prestigious event for the first time.
 
Indonesia is also the first developing country to lead an association of countries that will have an impact on global economic and social policies.
 
The G20 summit will take place in Bali in October 2022.
 
Indonesia's G20 presidency brings up three main issues: transition to sustainable energy, the world health system, and economic and digital transformation.
 
Indonesia divides the discussion of issues at the G20 forum into two meetings: the Sherpa Track and the Financial Track.
 
The Sherpa Track discusses non-financial economic issues ranging from energy, development, tourism, digital economy, education, labor, agriculture, trade, investment, industry, health, anti-corruption, environment, and climate change.
 
The Financial Track prioritizes six issues related to the economy: exit policies for global economic recovery after the pandemic, impact of COVID-19 on the real sector, digital payment systems, sustainable finance, financial inclusion, and international taxation.
 
(WAH)
US Secretary of State Participates in EU Foreign Affairs Council

Lebanon's Deliberate Depression Orchestrated by Its Elite: World Bank

Indonesia, Singapore Sign Extradition Treaty

