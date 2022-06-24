English  
The report urges States to refrain from imposing shutdowns. (Photo: medcom.id)
Effects of Internet Shutdowns on People's Lives Vastly Underestimated: UN Human Rights Office

English united nations human rights internet security finance
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 June 2022 12:12
Geneva: The dramatic real-life effects of Internet shutdowns on people’s lives and human rights have been vastly underestimated, the UN Human Rights Office warns in a new report issued on Thursday. 
 
The report urges States not to impose Internet shutdowns.
 
The report aims to shed much-needed light on the phenomenon of Internet shutdowns, looking at when and why they are imposed and examining how they undermine a range of human rights, first and foremost the right to freedom of expression.

Shutdowns can mean a complete block on Internet connectivity but governments also increasingly resort to banning access to major communication platforms and throttling bandwidth and limiting mobile services to 2G transfer speeds, making it hard, for example, to share and watch videos or live picture broadcasts. 
 
The report notes that the #KeepItOn coalition, which monitors shutdowns episodes across the world, documented 931 shutdowns between 2016 and 2021 in 74 countries, with some countries blocking communications repeatedly and over long periods of time
 
Over the past decade, they have tended to be imposed during heightened political tensions, with at least 225 shutdowns recorded during public demonstrations relating to social, political or economic grievances.
 
Shutdowns were also reported when governments carried out security operations, severely restricting human rights monitoring and reporting. 
 
In the context of armed conflicts and during mass demonstrations, the fact that people could not communicate and promptly report abuses seems to have contributed to further insecurity and violence, including serious human rights violations.

Economic Costs

Internet shutdowns also carry major economic costs for all sectors, disrupting for example financial transactions, commerce and industry. 
 
"Internet shutdowns have emerged as the digital world has become ever more important, indeed essential, for the realization of many human rights. Switching off the Internet causes incalculable damage, both in material and human rights terms," said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet in a press release on Thursday.
 
“When a state shuts down the internet, both people and economies suffer. The costs to jobs, education, health and political participation virtually always exceed any hoped for benefit. What this report clearly highlights is that swift action is needed to end Internet shutdowns, including through more prominent reporting of their impacts, more transparency by involved companies, and ensuring that we all defend connectivity from self-imposed disruptions,” the High Commissioner added.
 
The report urges States to refrain from imposing shutdowns, to maximize Internet access and remove the multiple obstacles standing in the way of communication.
 
The report also urges companies to speedily share information on disruptions and ensure that they take all possible lawful measures to prevent shutdowns they have been asked to implement.
 
(WAH)
