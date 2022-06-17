English  
The agreement is the first of its kind to be signed under the auspices of the WHO’s COVID-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP) initiative. (Photo: medcom.id)
New Agreement Aims to Improve Global Access to COVId-19 Testing Technologies

English technology covid-19 health
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 June 2022 12:22
Geneva: A new, open, transparent sublicence agreement between the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) on behalf of C-TAP, and South African pharmaceutical company Biotech Africa will accelerate the manufacture and sale of a COVID-19 serological antibody technology around the world, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
 
The agreement is the first of its kind to be signed under the auspices of the WHO’s COVID-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP) initiative. 
 
The new agreement builds on a licensing agreement announced by WHO and MPP last year with Spain’s National Research Council (CSIC). 

The non-exclusive sublicence allows Biotech to manufacture and commercialize CSIC’s COVID-19 serological test worldwide.
 
"The most effective way to get – and keep – ahead of COVID-19 is to keep testing," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, in a press release on Thursday.
 
"This new agreement means we can take advantage of untapped manufacturing capacity so more people in more countries can have easier access to affordable diagnostics," Dr Tedros added.
 
The test effectively checks for the presence of anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies developed either in response to a COVID-19 infection or to a vaccine. 
 
The agreement covers all related patents and the biological material needed to manufacture the test. CSIC will provide all know-how to Biotech as well as training. 
 
The licence will be royalty-free for low- and middle-income countries and will remain valid until the date the last patent expires.
 
Launched in 2020 by the WHO Director-General and the President of Costa Rica, and supported by 44 WHO Member States, C-TAP aims to facilitate timely, equitable and affordable access to COVID-19 health products by boosting their production and supply through open, non-exclusive licensing agreements.
 
The C-TAP platform provides a global one-stop-shop for developers of COVID-19 therapeutics, diagnostics, vaccines and other priority health technologies to share knowledge and data and license their intellectual property to additional manufacturers through public health-driven, voluntary, non-exclusive and transparent licences.
 
By pooling technologies, developers of COVID-19 health products can boost manufacturing capacity in all regions and expand access to life-saving tools.
 


 
