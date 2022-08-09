BRIN Prioritizes Food, Energy Research

Jakarta: The National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) prioritizes research and innovation for food and energy sovereignty that also became the focus during the commemoration of 27th National Technology Awakening Day (Hakteknas) on August 10, 2022.
This theme is apt as a form of BRIN's commitment to supporting food and energy sovereignty through various research activities, BRIN's Head Laksana Tri Handoko noted at a webinar on Tuesday.
During the Talk to Scientists Research and Innovation for Food and Energy Sovereignty Webinar, he noted that the 27th Hakteknas is themed "Research and Innovation for Food and Energy Sovereignty."
Food and energy sovereignty is an essential aspect and a major challenge for Indonesians amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the Russia and Ukraine war crisis.
The topic of food was raised, as the agency pays special attention to food and agriculture research. BRIN continues to conduct various types of research to optimize food productivity.
Research to optimize food productivity is conducted to provide cultivation convenience through technology innovation, create superior varieties, and provide protection, including packaging technology for post-harvest products.
"We are aware that our country is so full of food products and will continue to necessitate researchers to play a role in product escalation. We believe that this will lead to social prosperity," Handoko affirmed.
Meanwhile, the topic of energy was raised during the 2022 Hakteknas, as research on it is quite challenging and demanded by the industry sector.
The focus on energy also aligns with one of the main priority issues of Indonesia's G20 Presidency that is sustainable energy transition.
Energy-related technology has a close connection to future transportation that became a primary need for the public and the environment.
Hence, Indonesia is in need of energy research and innovation to support the acceleration of sustainable energy transition.
"In addition, research on process and manufacturing, structure, hydrodynamics, testing, sustainable production, and life cycle have a very large potential to produce a real economy," he stated.