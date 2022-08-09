English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
BRIN's Head Laksana Tri Handoko (Photo: medcom.id/Ilham Pratama Putra)
BRIN's Head Laksana Tri Handoko (Photo: medcom.id/Ilham Pratama Putra)

BRIN Prioritizes Food, Energy Research

Antara • 09 August 2022 15:28
Jakarta: The National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) prioritizes research and innovation for food and energy sovereignty that also became the focus during the commemoration of 27th National Technology Awakening Day (Hakteknas) on August 10, 2022.
 
This theme is apt as a form of BRIN's commitment to supporting food and energy sovereignty through various research activities, BRIN's Head Laksana Tri Handoko noted at a webinar on Tuesday.
 
During the Talk to Scientists Research and Innovation for Food and Energy Sovereignty Webinar, he noted that the 27th Hakteknas is themed "Research and Innovation for Food and Energy Sovereignty."

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Food and energy sovereignty is an essential aspect and a major challenge for Indonesians amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the Russia and Ukraine war crisis.
 
The topic of food was raised, as the agency pays special attention to food and agriculture research. BRIN continues to conduct various types of research to optimize food productivity.
 
Research to optimize food productivity is conducted to provide cultivation convenience through technology innovation, create superior varieties, and provide protection, including packaging technology for post-harvest products.
 
"We are aware that our country is so full of food products and will continue to necessitate researchers to play a role in product escalation. We believe that this will lead to social prosperity," Handoko affirmed.
 
Meanwhile, the topic of energy was raised during the 2022 Hakteknas, as research on it is quite challenging and demanded by the industry sector.
 
The focus on energy also aligns with one of the main priority issues of Indonesia's G20 Presidency that is sustainable energy transition.
 
Energy-related technology has a close connection to future transportation that became a primary need for the public and the environment.
 
Hence, Indonesia is in need of energy research and innovation to support the acceleration of sustainable energy transition.
 
"In addition, research on process and manufacturing, structure, hydrodynamics, testing, sustainable production, and life cycle have a very large potential to produce a real economy," he stated.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Minister Open to Inputs on Komodo National Park Entry Fee

Minister Open to Inputs on Komodo National Park Entry Fee

English
tourism
Police Capable of Completing Investigation into Brigadier J's Death: Minister

Police Capable of Completing Investigation into Brigadier J's Death: Minister

English
police
Jokowi Officiates Kijing Terminal in Port of Pontianak

Jokowi Officiates Kijing Terminal in Port of Pontianak

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Sampai 2045, Ekonomi RI Harus Tumbuh 6%
Ekonomi

Sampai 2045, Ekonomi RI Harus Tumbuh 6%

Rekor Baru! Lisa Blackpink Jadi Artis Perempuan Pertama Rajai <i>Hot Trending Billboard</i>
Hiburan

Rekor Baru! Lisa Blackpink Jadi Artis Perempuan Pertama Rajai Hot Trending Billboard

Besok Kamis, Komnas HAM Periksa Irjen Sambo
Nasional

Besok Kamis, Komnas HAM Periksa Irjen Sambo

Daftar Pelatih yang Paling Sering Mengeluh di Liga Primer Inggris
Olahraga

Daftar Pelatih yang Paling Sering Mengeluh di Liga Primer Inggris

Tak Ada Laporan WNI Jadi Korban Banjir di Korsel
Internasional

Tak Ada Laporan WNI Jadi Korban Banjir di Korsel

Sebentar Lagi Asesmen Nasional Digelar, Kenali 9 Aspek Survei Lingkungan Belajar ANBK
Pendidikan

Sebentar Lagi Asesmen Nasional Digelar, Kenali 9 Aspek Survei Lingkungan Belajar ANBK

Harganya Tembus Rp1,5 Miliar, Pajak Tesla Model 3 Kecil Banget
Otomotif

Harganya Tembus Rp1,5 Miliar, Pajak Tesla Model 3 Kecil Banget

Setahun Terakhir, Serangan Siber Terhadap Gaming Naik 2 Kali Lipat
Teknologi

Setahun Terakhir, Serangan Siber Terhadap Gaming Naik 2 Kali Lipat

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!