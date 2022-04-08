ASEAN SME Academy 2.0 Launched to Support ASEAN Economic Recovery

Manila: Today, the US-ASEAN Business Council (US-ABC), the US Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) officially launched ASEAN SME Academy 2.0, an upgraded version of the online learning platform.
Themed "Adapt, Upskill, Excel: Building ASEAN SMEs’ Resilience with the ASEAN SME Academy 2.0," the launch is the climax of a revamp project that began in 2021, aimed to introduce and publicise the upgrades and new features of the ASEAN SME Academy 2.0 website.
The hybrid launch was hosted in the Philippine Trade Training Center Hall in Manila and live streamed via Zoom Webinar, YouTube, and Facebook to audiences across Southeast Asia.
Aiming to reach more micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and help accelerate their businesses recoveries, SME Academy 2.0 introduces many new features including courses available in local languages (Bahasa Indonesia, Thai, and Vietnamese), new attractive visual design features, and top-quality resources including specific modules for COVID-19 recovery.
ASEAN SME Academy 2.0 also offers MSMEs self-certification opportunities, provides access to the SME Community and Academy Facilitators and integrates a seamless interface across both desktop and mobile platforms.
The COVID-19 recovery tab focusing on contents specific to support MSMEs’ recovery from the pandemic will be launched in Q3 2022.
Overall, the primary goal of the Academy is to provide a platform for ASEAN MSMEs to develop their digital skills.
In his remarks, Dato Lim Jock Hoi, Secretary-General of ASEAN, underscored that digitalisation is a new power of growth and competitiveness for every business and every economy.
"The ASEAN SME Academy 2.0 is a partnership between the US private sector, the UW Government, and ASEAN to help empower small businesses in Southeast Asia," said Ambassador Ted Osius, President and CEO of US-ABC, in a press release on Friday.
"During the COVID-19 pandemic, it became clear that small businesses needed to adapt in order to survive the pandemic’s unprecedented challenges. To aid in this process, we focused on building a one-stop, virtual learning platform that could maximise our impact and support ASEAN’s comprehensive recovery,” he added.
The development of the ASEAN SME Academy 2.0 was supported by US-ABC member companies Amazon Web Services, Meta, Visa, Google and SAP, who reaffirmed the important role of the US private sector in empowering small businesses across the region.
MSMEs can start learning now by registering for the academy here: https://www.asean-sme-academy.org.