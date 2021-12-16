President Jokowi Calls for Sinergy to Prepare Digital Generation

Jakarta: Indonesia has a great potential of digital market which development has been accelerated due to COVID-19 pandemic.
The statement was made by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during the Launch of the Digital Generation Acceleration Movement at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) in Jakarta, Wednesday.
"As of today, we have 2,319 start-ups. The number keeps increasing every day. We have one decacorn. We have seven unicorns and a lot of soonicorns that are continuously supported to be unicorn and decacorn," President Jokowi said, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
The President further said that Indonesia must also be ready to deal with global digital progress.
According to him, big companies around the globe including Facebook, Epic Game, Roblox, and Microsoft are competing to build Metaverse.
Thus, President Jokowi expressed his hope that Indonesia can prepare this kind of strategy.
On that occasion, the President said that the hardest things are to prepare a number of digital talents and provide qualified mentors.
Therefore, President Jokowi ordered technology companies and big companies in Indonesia to create an internship program for students.
Regarding digital governance, President Jokowi has ordered Minister of Communication and Informatics Johnny G. Plate to immediately build digital infrastructure.