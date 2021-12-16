English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Calls for Sinergy to Prepare Digital Generation

English startup covid-19 pandemic president joko widodo
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 16 December 2021 15:07
Jakarta: Indonesia has a great potential of digital market which development has been accelerated due to COVID-19 pandemic.
 
The statement was made by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during the Launch of the Digital Generation Acceleration Movement at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) in Jakarta, Wednesday.
 
"As of today, we have 2,319 start-ups. The number keeps increasing every day. We have one decacorn. We have seven unicorns and a lot of soonicorns that are continuously supported to be unicorn and decacorn," President Jokowi said, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The President further said that Indonesia must also be ready to deal with global digital progress.
 
According to him, big companies around the globe including Facebook, Epic Game, Roblox, and Microsoft are competing to build Metaverse. 
 
Thus, President Jokowi expressed his hope that Indonesia can prepare this kind of strategy.
 
On that occasion, the President said that the hardest things are to prepare a number of digital talents and provide qualified mentors.
 
Therefore, President Jokowi ordered technology companies and big companies in Indonesia to create an internship program for students.
 
Regarding digital governance, President Jokowi has ordered Minister of Communication and Informatics Johnny G. Plate to immediately build digital infrastructure.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia's Fish Export Acceptance Rate Reaches 98%: Ministry

Indonesia's Fish Export Acceptance Rate Reaches 98%: Ministry

English
fisheries
Jember Quake Damages Dozens of Houses

Jember Quake Damages Dozens of Houses

English
earthquake
Super Typhoon Threatening Millions of People in Philippines: Red Cross

Super Typhoon Threatening Millions of People in Philippines: Red Cross

English
philippines
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Omicron Masuk Indonesia, Wapres Perintahkan Seluruh Pemda Lakukan Mitigasi
Nasional

Omicron Masuk Indonesia, Wapres Perintahkan Seluruh Pemda Lakukan Mitigasi

Ini Respons Kemenhub tentang Penemuan Kasus Pertama Varian Omicron di Indonesia
Ekonomi

Ini Respons Kemenhub tentang Penemuan Kasus Pertama Varian Omicron di Indonesia

Kasus Kedua Varian Omicron di Malaysia Menyasar Anak Usia 8 Tahun
Internasional

Kasus Kedua Varian Omicron di Malaysia Menyasar Anak Usia 8 Tahun

Ganda Campuran Indonesia Dejan/Serena Tersingkir dari Kejuaraan Dunia
Olahraga

Ganda Campuran Indonesia Dejan/Serena Tersingkir dari Kejuaraan Dunia

Kemendikbudristek: Tagihan Uang Saku Mahasiswa MSIB Sudah Disampaikan ke LPDP
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek: Tagihan Uang Saku Mahasiswa MSIB Sudah Disampaikan ke LPDP

Periklindo Serius Gelar Pameran Mobil Listrik Tahun Depan
Otomotif

Periklindo Serius Gelar Pameran Mobil Listrik Tahun Depan

Berawal dari Konten Youtube, Ferry Irawan dan Venna Melinda Siap Menikah
Hiburan

Berawal dari Konten Youtube, Ferry Irawan dan Venna Melinda Siap Menikah

Jajaran Smartphone Terbaik 2021
Teknologi

Jajaran Smartphone Terbaik 2021

5 Tren Dekorasi Ini Bakal Ditinggalkan Tahun Depan
Properti

5 Tren Dekorasi Ini Bakal Ditinggalkan Tahun Depan

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!