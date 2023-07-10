English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
President Joko Widodo having a meeting with Prabowo Subianto.
President Joko Widodo having a meeting with Prabowo Subianto.

Prabowo said Jokowi Very Happy about the Development of Industrial Defense

M Rodhi Aulia • 10 July 2023 18:34
Jakarta: Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto was summoned to a meeting at the Presidential Palace, Jakarta to meet President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Prabowo said President Jokowi was very happy and satisfied.
 
"Very satisfied, very happy," said Prabowo at the Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta, Monday, July 10, 2023.
 
Prabowo admitted that he said it was related to the development of industrial defense. He stated that PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PT DI) was able to increase the production of CN-235 aircraft to eight aircraft per year.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?



"After the revitalization, there was a reformulation of work procedures, they were able, able to produce eight, from the previous 2-3 aircraft a year," said Prabowo.
 
According to Prabowo, a number of countries in Africa and Latin America are interested in buying aircraft made by Indonesia. aircraft demand increased to 100 units.
 
"This certainly enlarges our hearts and I encourage our defense industry to be more efficient, productive, innovative and not shy about collaborating with anyone who can bring added value to us," he said.
 
Prabowo added that Indonesia is a country that is highly respected and a role model for a number of countries. Indonesia has been flooded with offers of military cooperation, especially from Africa.
 
"They also asked us to go to their country to train their troops," said Prabowo.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Minister of Defense (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto. Photo: Media Indonesia

Jokowi Called Prabowo to the Palace

Indonesia Pushes for Increased Trade Cooperation with PNG

PNG is Indonesia's Strategic Partner in the Pacific: Jokowi

BACA JUGA
13 Biltateral Meeting set by Minister Retno on the Sidelines of AMM

13 Biltateral Meeting set by Minister Retno on the Sidelines of AMM

English
ASEAN
Jokowi Called Prabowo to the Palace

Jokowi Called Prabowo to the Palace

English
president joko widodo
KKB Denies Requesting Rp5 Billion Ransom, Observer: Psychological Operation

KKB Denies Requesting Rp5 Billion Ransom, Observer: Psychological Operation

English
Papua
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Mutiara Pastikan Indonesia Maju ke Final
Olahraga

Mutiara Pastikan Indonesia Maju ke Final

Sri Mulyani Ramal Ekonomi RI Tumbuh 5,2% di Semester I-2023
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Ramal Ekonomi RI Tumbuh 5,2% di Semester I-2023

Poco X5 5G, M5, dan C40 Turun Harga, Berapa Barunya?
Teknologi

Poco X5 5G, M5, dan C40 Turun Harga, Berapa Barunya?

Prabowo Dipanggil Jokowi ke Istana
Nasional

Prabowo Dipanggil Jokowi ke Istana

Beasiswa Pergunu untuk S1-S3 Dibuka, Intip Syarat dan Ketentuannya!
Pendidikan

Beasiswa Pergunu untuk S1-S3 Dibuka, Intip Syarat dan Ketentuannya!

Miris! 6 Orang Tewas dalam Serangan di Taman Kanak-Kanak Tiongkok
Internasional

Miris! 6 Orang Tewas dalam Serangan di Taman Kanak-Kanak Tiongkok

Operasi Patuh Jaya 2023, Jangan Lupa Cek Perlengkapan Kendaraan!
Otomotif

Operasi Patuh Jaya 2023, Jangan Lupa Cek Perlengkapan Kendaraan!

Syahnaz Menyesal Selingkuh dengan Rendy Kjaernett: Aku Kurang Bersyukur
Hiburan

Syahnaz Menyesal Selingkuh dengan Rendy Kjaernett: Aku Kurang Bersyukur

Astra Caplok Hotel Mandarin, Rogoh Rp1,28 Triliun
Properti

Astra Caplok Hotel Mandarin, Rogoh Rp1,28 Triliun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!