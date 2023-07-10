Prabowo said Jokowi Very Happy about the Development of Industrial Defense

"Very satisfied, very happy," said Prabowo at the Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta, Monday, July 10, 2023.
Prabowo admitted that he said it was related to the development of industrial defense. He stated that PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PT DI) was able to increase the production of CN-235 aircraft to eight aircraft per year.
"After the revitalization, there was a reformulation of work procedures, they were able, able to produce eight, from the previous 2-3 aircraft a year," said Prabowo.
According to Prabowo, a number of countries in Africa and Latin America are interested in buying aircraft made by Indonesia. aircraft demand increased to 100 units.
"This certainly enlarges our hearts and I encourage our defense industry to be more efficient, productive, innovative and not shy about collaborating with anyone who can bring added value to us," he said.
Prabowo added that Indonesia is a country that is highly respected and a role model for a number of countries. Indonesia has been flooded with offers of military cooperation, especially from Africa.
"They also asked us to go to their country to train their troops," said Prabowo.