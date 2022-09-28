Indonesia Supports Efforts to Achieve Universal Connectivity

The statement was made during the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference 2022 in Romania.
"Everyone can benefit from productive use of the internet," he said.
"Today, we are working towards that goal, because this means contributing to the implementation of the ITU Strategic Goals and the Connect 2030 Agenda,” he added.
He believes that now is the right moment to reduce the digital divide in the world.
The Minister also believes that the global increase in internet usage can be used as a stepping stone to realize a digitally connected world.
Not only conveying a global vision, the Minister also briefly conveyed the development of information and communication technology infrastructure in Indonesia.
"We have deployed 460,000 kilometers of fiber optic cable networks," said the Minister.
The Minister also stated that Indonesia is continuing the construction of 4G Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) to meet the needs of thousands of villages in non-commercial areas or frontier, outermost and disadvantaged (3T) areas.
"In the second quarter of 2023 next year, we will launch two High Throughput Satellites with a capacity of 150 Gbps to support internet access in more than 150,000 public facilities in 3T areas," he said.
The Minister of Communication and Information hopes that this massive infrastructure development can be Indonesia's contribution to facilitate access to technology to the 2.7 billion human population who are not yet connected to the internet.
"Hopefully we can take part in reducing the internet gap in the world. So once again, we hope that the development of ICT infrastructure in Indonesia will also support access for 2.7 billion people in the world today who do not have access to internet," said the Minister.