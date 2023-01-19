"The attacks almost reached 1 billion (in 2022). These are threat anomalies in cyberspace," BSSN Head Hinsa Siburian stated here on Thursday.
In detail, BSSN recorded that the number of cyberattacks in 2022 stood at 976,429,996, and the most traffic anomalies were from malware activities.
Malware attacks are from software designed to damage a computer system or computer network, with the objective of endangering the owner of the device.
In 2022, malware attacks were recorded to dominate as compared to other types of cyberattacks, with a total percentage of 56.84 percent.
Meanwhile, data leaks ranked second, at 14.75 percent.
BSSN Spokesperson Ariandi Putra stated that data leaks in 2022 include cyberattacks that drew the attention of the public, such as the data leaks exposed by a hacker named Bjorka.
Bjorka repeatedly exposed data leaks starting from customer data at several corporations and agencies as well as data of several public officials.
"From several incidents of data leak throughout 2022, we have identified them. We found some (cases) that are actually repetitions of previous cases of suspected data leaks," Putra pointed out.
The other attacks that threatened Indonesia's cybersecurity in 2022 are Trojan Activities, which stood at 10.9 percent, and the rest, 17.51 percent, are attacks categorized as "others."
As a preventive measure against cyberattacks, BSSN continues to conduct monitoring through the National Security Operation Center (NSOC).
In addition, the agency also gives notifications and guidelines to institutions or electronic system service owners that have experienced or are at risk of cyberattacks, so that they can immediately fix the holes in their security system.