English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The project will help Mongolia improve online public services. (Photo: medcom.id)
The project will help Mongolia improve online public services. (Photo: medcom.id)

World Bank's Project Helps Mongolia Go Digital

English Mongolia cyber security technology
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 June 2022 14:00
Washington: The World Bank Board of Executive Directors has approved a credit of $40.7 million from the International Development Association (IDA) to help Mongolia improve online public services to citizens and businesses, boost digital skills training, and increase digital-enabled jobs.
 
The Smart Government II Project aims to improve Mongolia’s legal and regulatory environment for building trust and cybersecurity in the use of digital technologies
 
The project will also enable the development of public services, shared use of cloud computing, and cybersecurity services in the public sector.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The project also aims to help develop Mongolia's digital economy in response to the impact of disruptive technologies transforming economies and societies globally, and to provide new opportunities for Mongolia's development. 
 
For the digital economy, the project will provide skills and literacy training to 13,000 civil servants and citizens, create 3,000 new digital jobs for youth and women, and help digitalize 2,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to improve their competitiveness and resilience in the global economy.
 
The project will expand on the successful interventions of the first SMART Government Project that will close on August 31, 2022. 
 
The closing project had built and strengthened critical enablers for public sector transformation and online service delivery, including the national-level disaster recovery center, government enterprise architecture, e-Mongolia and open data portal, and e-property registration system.
 
"It is important that all Mongolian citizens and businesses be able to benefit from the global digital transformation and their country's digital development efforts," said Andrei Mikhnev, World Bank Country Manager for Mongolia, in a press release on Monday.
 
"This project will provide Mongolian women, persons with disabilities, and rural or remote inhabitants with easy-to-use and efficient digital public services, and allow youths to develop digital skills and access a wider range of jobs. It will help SMEs – especially those owned or led by women – increase their competitiveness in the global digital market and build their resilience for future crises," Mikhnev added.
 
The Mongolian government has succeeded in providing online public services to citizens and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. 
 
This experience has added momentum to the government's longstanding commitment to use the digital transformation as a new driver of economic growth, to develop efficient and accessible public services, and to become a "Digital Nation" in the next five years.
 
The new project will assist the government in adopting an integrated, whole-of-government approach for its online public services and digital investments.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UN Agencies Warn of Looming Widespread Food Crisis

UN Agencies Warn of Looming Widespread Food Crisis

English
food
Indonesian Diaspora in Istanbul Hold Pasar Senggol Festival

Indonesian Diaspora in Istanbul Hold Pasar Senggol Festival

English
culture
Indonesia Condemns Derogatory Remarks against Prophet Muhammad by 2 Indian Politicians

Indonesia Condemns Derogatory Remarks against Prophet Muhammad by 2 Indian Politicians

English
India
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tenang! Stasiun Gambir Belum Pensiun dan Masih Layani KA Jarak Jauh
Ekonomi

Tenang! Stasiun Gambir Belum Pensiun dan Masih Layani KA Jarak Jauh

Indonesia Apresiasi Besarnya Kuota Haji 2022 yang Diberikan Arab Saudi
Internasional

Indonesia Apresiasi Besarnya Kuota Haji 2022 yang Diberikan Arab Saudi

Kemendikbudristek Sebut Skor PISA Indonesia Belum Membaik Dalam 20 Tahun Terakhir
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek Sebut Skor PISA Indonesia Belum Membaik Dalam 20 Tahun Terakhir

Saiful Mujani: Metro TV Channel Adalah Pelopor Quick Count
Nasional

Saiful Mujani: Metro TV Channel Adalah Pelopor Quick Count

Selain Vespa, Kini Sean Wotherspoon Rambah Porsche Taycan
Otomotif

Selain Vespa, Kini Sean Wotherspoon Rambah Porsche Taycan

Divonis Punya Anak di Luar Nikah, Rezky Aditya Kehilangan Banyak Pekerjaan
Hiburan

Divonis Punya Anak di Luar Nikah, Rezky Aditya Kehilangan Banyak Pekerjaan

Dedeh Erawati Rebut Emas Kejuaraan Masters di Singapura
Olahraga

Dedeh Erawati Rebut Emas Kejuaraan Masters di Singapura

Menlo Tawarkan Solusi Keamanan Siber 100% Standar Militer
Teknologi

Menlo Tawarkan Solusi Keamanan Siber 100% Standar Militer

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun
Properti

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!