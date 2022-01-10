ASEAN, Partners Cooperate to Raise Awareness on Advancements by Women in AI Research

Jakarta: Today, the ASEAN Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation (COSTI), in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and Underwriters Laboratories, launched the 8th Underwriters Laboratories-ASEAN-US Science Prize for Women 2022 call for applications.
The 2022 competition aims to raise awareness on cutting edge advancements by women in Artificial Intelligence (AI) research in addressing pressing issues in ASEAN communities.
Candidates working in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) fields will compete in two categories, (i) Mid-career scientist category for scientists aged 45 years and below, and (ii) Senior Scientist category for scientists aged 46 and older, over the next several months.
Underwriters Laboratories, a non-profit organisation dedicated to the discovery and application of scientific knowledge, will award US$12,500 to each of the winners in both categories and US$5,000 to the runner-up finalists.
This year’s theme is Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Health and Safety, chosen for its importance in delivering better and more affordable healthcare services to over 660 million inhabitants of ASEAN.
In addition, robust AI applications can strengthen environmental safety in the workplace, bolster security of industry processing systems, and help address COVID-19 pandemic recovery efforts to deter future epidemics.
"Underwriters Laboratories continues to proudly support the work of women scientists in the ASEAN region through the science prize," said Dr. Christopher J. Cramer, Underwriters Laboratories senior vice president and chief research officer in a press release on Monday.
"We especially appreciate the opportunity to recognise these extraordinary scientists as they strive to harness the promise of artificial intelligence to safely and equitably garner long-term health and economic benefits for communities in the region," he added.
Since 2014, the Science Prize for Women represents an ongoing successful U.S. initiative in support of ASEAN and its 10 member states.
As part of the US strategic approach to the Indo-Pacific, USAID partners with ASEAN to promote prosperity and security through economic inclusion, women’s empowerment, and good governance.
Applicants are encouraged to send applications and learn more about this year’s competition through the Underwriters Laboratories-ASEAN-U.S. Science Prize for Women website. Applicants must be ASEAN citizens and hold a doctoral degree. The deadline for applications is 18 March 2022.
"The United States is proud to promote, along with ASEAN and Underwriters Laboratories, women scientists that capitalise on artificial intelligence solutions to counter the region’s environmental, health, and safety challenges," said Rachel Cooke, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. of the US Mission to ASEAN.
"Through USAID’s continued support for this successful annual competition, the United States reaffirms its commitment to close gender gaps so that more women can help shape advancements in STEM fields," she stated.
Chair of the ASEAN COSTI 2022 and Deputy Minister of Science and Technology of Vietnam Bui The Duy conveyed that research and work in AI by talented women scientists of the region will not only benefit the local communities but will more importantly enable replication that will improve millions of lives within the region.