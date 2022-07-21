English  
Indonesia and the Netherlands signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) on research and science cooperation. (photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia and the Netherlands signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) on research and science cooperation. (photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia, Netherlands Strengthen Cooperation in Science, Research

Antara • 21 July 2022 17:06
Jakarta: The National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) and the Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture, and Science are intensifying cooperation in research and science, including biodiversity utilization, such as biotechnology and bioinformatics.
 
"This includes marine exploration, more specifically, the use of biodiversity for food and energy sovereignty," Head of BRIN Laksana Tri Handoko stated at a press conference at the BJ Habibie BRIN Building, Jakarta, on Thursday.
 
Handoko received a visit from Dutch Minister of Education, Culture, and Science HE Robbert Dijkgraaf and his entourage at the BRIN office in Jakarta on Thursday.

At the meeting, Indonesia and the Netherlands signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) between the Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture, and Science and BRIN on research and science cooperation.
 
The two parties also signed an Lol related to collaboration in the capacity-building program for science and technology research between the Deputy of Human Resources for Science and Technology of BRIN and Twente University in the Netherlands.
 
Minister Dijkgraaf lauded BRIN's establishment that combined several research institutions in Indonesia to facilitate and strengthen the long-standing connection between Indonesia and the Netherlands, including in research and science collaboration.
 

He noted that the signing of the LoI was the starting point to establish more concrete cooperation for the two countries.
 
"We have just signed the LoI to strengthen in-depth collaboration on certain topics of interest between both countries," he remarked.
 
Minister Dijkgraaf drew attention to several fields, such as health, biodiversity, agriculture, and energy, which were Indonesia's National Research Priority areas that could become research topics that could be further deepened within the framework of cooperation between Indonesia and the Netherlands.
 
In addition to boosting relations and collaboration between Indonesia and the Netherlands, the two countries can further enhance future cooperation, share knowledge and technology, and learn from each other, Minister Dijkgraaf remarked.
 
The meeting also provided an opportunity to connect BRIN's research modalities, facilities, and research priorities with partner research institutions and universities in the Netherlands.
 
In addition to the Dutch Minister of Education, Culture, and Science, the delegation present at the signing of the Lol were Dutch Ambassador to Indonesia Lambert Grijns, several rectors, and heads of higher education and knowledge institutions from the Netherlands. 
 
(WAH)
