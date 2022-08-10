English  
Artificial intelligence and big data are essential for information technology. (Photo: medcom.id)
Artificial intelligence and big data are essential for information technology. (Photo: medcom.id)

BRIN Inaugurates 4 National Science and Technology Zones

Antara • 10 August 2022 17:25
Jakarta: The National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) inaugurated four national science and technology zones (KSTs) on the occasion of the commemoration of the 27th National Technology Awakening Day (Hakteknas).
 
The four KSTs are Soekarno KST in Cibinong, West Java; Habibie KST in Serpong, Banten; Siwabessy KST in Pasar Jumat, Jakarta; and Samaun Samadikun KST in Bandung, West Java.
 
"These four national KSTs can fully describe the state of the future strategy for research and innovation in the country, as well as be the main motor for the progress of Indonesia's economy," Head of BRIN Laksana Tri Handoko stated on the occasion of the 27th National Hakteknas commemoration themed "Research and Innovation for Food and Energy Sovereignty" at Soekarno KST in Cibinong, West Java, on Wednesday.

Soekarno KST was built on a plot of land spanning 198 hectares and was initiated by Indonesia's first president, Soekarno, in 1964. The KST has become an integrated center for biological research for food, health, and environment research.
 
The Soekarno KST is expected to push and accelerate the development of various superior varieties for livestock and agriculture. In addition, the KST is equipped with rapid detection tools for early disease detection and for early detection of seed quality.
 
Meanwhile, the Habibie KST is a rebranding of the Center for Science and Technology Research (Puspiptek) Complex. Revitalization of the KST scheduled to commence in 2023 includes the transfer of satellite and rocket development facilities in Tarogong and Rancabungur, Bogor, West Java, to Habibie KST, as well as the start of the revitalization of nuclear facilities and their applications.
 
The revitalization of nuclear facilities aims to strengthen and empower existing facilities, cooperate with business actors, and create joint facilities for nuclear applications, especially in the sterilization industry of food products and medical devices, as well as for medical needs.
 
The Siwabessy KST focuses on offering facilities for the sterilization industry, both for food and medical devices; providing radiopharmaceutical products; as well as irradiation-based medical therapies, such as proton therapy for cancer patients.
 
Meanwhile, the Samadikun KST focuses on information and communication technology research. Research centers at Samadikun KST focus on developing various intelligent technologies, including artificial intelligence and big data.
 
Artificial intelligence and big data are essential for information technology in the field of bioinformatics, especially for the development of drugs through molecular docking, as well as smart agriculture and animal husbandry.
 
The four KSTs are not limited to being used by BRIN researchers only but can also be used by researchers from industries and universities.
 
(WAH)
