Knowing the depth and relief of the seabed is essential to understanding the location of ocean faults. (Photo: Medcom.id)
Knowing the depth and relief of the seabed is essential to understanding the location of ocean faults. (Photo: Medcom.id)

UNESCO Pledges to Have 80% of Seabed Mapped by 2030

English united nations Climate Change fisheries
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 February 2022 15:39
Paris: On the occasion of the One Ocean Summit taking place in the French city of Brest, UNESCO has announced that at least 80% of the seabed will be mapped by 2030, compared to 20% currently, with the support of its Member States and the private sector.
 
"How can we succeed in protecting the ocean when we know so little about it? Only 20% of the seabed is mapped. We need to go further and mobilize the international community so that at least 80% of the seabed is mapped by 2030," UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said in a press release on Thursday.
 
Knowing the depth and relief of the seabed is essential to understanding the location of ocean faults, the workings of ocean currents and tides, and the transport of sediments. 

Such data help protect populations as they allow us to anticipate seismic and tsunami risks, identify natural sites that need to be safeguarded and fisheries resources for sustainable exploitation. 
 
They are needed to plan the construction of offshore infrastructure and to respond effectively to disasters such as oil spills, air crashes and shipwrecks. 
 
They also have a major role to play in assessing the future effects of climate change, whether it be temperature increases or sea level rise.
 
(WAH)
