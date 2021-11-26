English  
Indonesia to Use Electric Cars during G20 Summit Next Year

English Climate Change indonesian government electric vehicle g20 presidency
Antara • 26 November 2021 13:15
Jakarta: The Indonesian Government will use electric cars as the main vehicles for officials during its G20 presidency next year as a manifestation of its commitment to climate change mitigation and adaptation, a senior minister stated.
 
“Indonesia emphasizes concrete steps to address environmental and climate change issues. One of the actions to reflect (the concept of) leading by example is that we will use electric vehicles for officials during the Presidency of G20,” Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto noted in Jakarta on Thursday.
 
The Indonesian Government has set a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 29 percent from the business-as-usual scenario and 41 percent with international support by 2030.

The government is collaborating with Hyundai Motor Indonesia (HMD) to provide electric cars for officials during Indonesia’s G20 Presidency.
 
Hyundai remains committed to providing 42 electric cars for the First Sherpa Meeting of Indonesia’s G20 Presidency in 2022. In addition, it has organized a special training course for would-be drivers of electric cars and set up two EV charging stations at the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs.
 
“The collaboration with Hyundai is a form of support from the private sector in ensuring the success of Indonesia’s G20 Presidency through the use of environmentally friendly means of transportation,” he remarked.
 
The first Sherpa meeting is part of a series of openers of Indonesia’s G20 Presidency in 2022 to be held offline in Jakarta on December 6-8, 2020
 
As many as 104 delegations from 39 G20 countries, invited nations, and international organizations are expected to attend the event in Jakarta.
 
Indonesia’s Presidency of G20 will also offer an opportunity to showcase the success of the government’s structural reform in the fields of trade, investment, and industry.
 
Moreover, Hyundai has invested US$1.55 billion in developing ASEAN’s first manufacturing hub in Deltamas Bekasi City, West Java.
 
“With a maximum (production) capacity of 250 thousand per year, (the company) will surely create jobs for thousands of people,” he added.

 
(WAH)
