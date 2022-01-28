TikTok Joins Forces with UN, WJC to Tackle Holocaust Denial Online

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

"The World Jewish Congress is proud to partner with UNESCO and TikTok in making factual and reliable information about the Holocaust available to 1 billion monthly users. TikTok is known for its ability to reach a younger audience, many of them uninformed about the horrors of the Holocaust and particularly susceptible to misinformation. We welcome the platform taking responsibility and leveraging its reach to stop the spread of antisemitism and Holocaust denial," Ronald S. Lauder, World Jewish Congress President, said.

(WAH)