Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology Nadiem Makarim. Photo: YouTube
Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology Nadiem Makarim. Photo: YouTube

Nadiem Encourages Technology Companies to Become Mini Universities

English technology Nadiem Makarim education
Ilham Pratama Putra • 15 December 2021 15:50
Jakarta: Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Mendikbudristek), Nadiem Makarim encourages technology companies to become places of learning for students. Mainly in developing the technological capabilities for the next generation of students.
 
According to Nadiem, this can be realized through the Merdeka Learning Campus Merdeka (MBKM). Through MBKM students can gain knowledge in companies for six months.
 
"Now for the first time in Indonesia's history, all technology companies, all training and technology certifications, become universities, Mini Universities for six months," said Nadiem at the Digital Generation Acceleration event at the Jakarta Convention Center, Jakarta, Wednesday 15 December 2021.

He said, in this way, Indonesia could quickly become a technology pioneer. It is even possible if it happens within a year.
 
"Within a year we have been able to become pioneers because other countries are just starting the concept," he explained.
 
He said there was only one problem in realizing the constraints of the digital technology ecosystem in Indonesia. For that, there needs to be schools and training to produce digital talents.
 
“Ask all Indonesian unicorns, their number one problem is talent. We have to build a school. That's where the training had to happen. Without digital talent, we will not be able to develop," he explained.
 
(FJR)
