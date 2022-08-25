English  
Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita (Photo:MI)
Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita (Photo:MI)

Govt Supports Software, Content Industry Development in Indonesia

Antara • 25 August 2022 20:37
Jakarta: The Industry Ministry pushed for digital transformation efforts through the development of the software industry.
 
"Programs to improve capabilities of the domestic software and content industry must be pursued and be expedited," Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita remarked in a statement on Thursday.
 
One of the strategic measures adopted by the ministry was to conduct technical coaching for development of the software and content industry to improve the digital economy, in which more than one thousand people participated recently.

He expressed confidence of achieving the target of US$146 billion by 2025.
 
“I press for application software, games, and animation to be used as products in the development of the digital economy. In addition, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry, big data, and other technologies necessary in the (development of the) digital economy, (those) need to be implemented," he explained.
 
At the event, member of the Indonesian House of Representatives as well as digital economy activist, Ravindra Airlangga, expressed belief that e-commerce was a sector capable of dominating digital economic growth.
 
By 2025, e-commerce was projected to clock a growth up to US$104 billion. In order to achieve this estimate, Indonesia needed to prepare digitally talented human resources, so that they could contribute actively.
 
"According to the e-Conomy SEA 2021 data, e-commerce is the driving sector that dominates growth of the digital economy. By 2025, e-commerce growth is projected to reach US$104 billion. We need to prepare digital talent human resources, so that they can contribute and not just (sit around and watch)," Airlangga added.
 
The director general of metal, machinery, transportation equipment, and electronics at the Industry Ministry, Taufiek Bawazier, stated that five technoparks coached by the ministry could serve as a forum for content software industry development for items, such as applications and games.
 
"Currently, the Industry Ministry, through the directorate general of metal, machinery, transportation equipment and electronics, will encourage development of the cybersecurity industry. It is expected that in future, Indonesia can create human resources and infrastructure pertaining to the cybersecurity industry and contribute to protecting Indonesia's cyberspace from the threat of cyberattacks," Bawazier remarked.
 
Member of the Indonesian Software and Telematics Association (ASPILUKI) Ashari Abidin pointed to a rapid increase in the trend of digitization in all industrial aspects.
 
Hence, he appealed to youths to contribute to digitalization of the industry by expressing their creativity in the form of start-ups.
 
"ASPILUKI is ready to accommodate young technocrats keen to establish start-ups," he remarked.

 
(WAH)
Peringatan!