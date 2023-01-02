English  
The Satu Sehat platform will be completed by the end of 2023. (Photo: medcom.id)
Govt to Use PeduliLindungi App as Health Data Bank: Health Minister

Antara • 02 January 2023 22:48
Jakarta: Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin stated that the PeduliLindungi application will be used as an individual health data bank and to see the population's health on the Satu Sehat platform.
 
"Later, we will transform PeduliLindungi to the Satu Sehat platform. The function is not limited to vaccine and scanning but also to check children's immunization, blood checks in the laboratory, general check-ups, data on CT scan, and MRI as well," Sadikin remarked at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Monday.
 
Earlier, President Joko Widodo announced that the government was revoking the implementation of community activity restriction (PPKM) based on Minister of Home Affairs Instructions Numbers 50 and 51 of 2022. The revocation began on December 30, 2022, and stated that the use of the PeduliLindungi application in several public places was no longer mandatory.

The minister elaborated that the government was developing an electronic-based government system through the Satu Data Indonesia platform that contains health, financial, social, and natural resource data.
 
"For the sub-sector, we created a technology system called Satu Sehat as part of Satu Data. We were given a deadline until 2023 to integrate data from all health facilities, hospitals, health centers, clinics, pharmacies, and laboratories into Satu Sehat for the benefit of the community," he remarked.
 
With the new system, the community's drug purchasing history will enter the Satu Sehat platform, he stated.
 
"For example, people using an Apple or Samsung Watch already have their health data, (so) now, it can be integrated into the system. Doctors can track their health records. For instance, the person exercises a lot, their health is healthy, but they go to pharmacies to buy stomach ache medicine," he pointed out.
 
Having a record of the patient's health data directly from the patient will help the doctor in detecting the disease more quickly, Sadikin remarked.
 
"This can be used by regional governments and regional health services to understand population health at the village, sub-district, and city-district levels to create more appropriate, specific, data-based, effective, and efficient interventions," the minister stated.
 
He said that the Satu Sehat platform will be completed by the end of 2023.
 
"By the end of 2023 it will be finished, everything will be integrated, and in 2024, we will be able to use it," he stated. 

 
(WAH)

