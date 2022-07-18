Cimahi: Japan will serve as a reference for the analog switch-off (ASO) in Indonesia as both countries are island countries, Minister of Communication and Informatics Johnny G. Plate has said.
It will not be possible to conduct the analog switch-off in Indonesia in a single phase, the minister said while drawing a contrast with Singapore, which, due to its small territory, managed to implement ASO nationwide simultaneously.
"We will indeed divide the analog switch-off into phases; hence, it will not be implemented simultaneously (nationwide), but divided into several phases," Plate informed here, on Monday.
Besides Japan, the authority will also refer to the analog switch-off implementation in the United States, China, and the European Union, he said.
The minister highlighted that apart from geographical problems, the management of the reuse spectrum frequency will be another challenge in ASO implementation in Indonesia.
Though the government has kept one million set-top-box (STB) units ready for residents, the demand for STBs among residents receiving government assistance could reach 6.7 million units, he said.
"Our laws and regulations stipulate that the set-top-box unit is procured through multiple means," he added.
The minister assured that besides developing healthy convergence and competition in the digital media industry, the migration from analog television to digital television would benefit residents.
"To residents who are not classified as poor and still use tube television unit, (I urge you) to quickly install a set-top-box that can receive clearer picture and sound with better quality and modern technology," Plate remarked.
Earlier, the Communication and Informatics Ministry's director general of information and public communication, Usman Kansong, had expressed optimism that the authority would finalize all necessary aspects within four months, before the analog switch-off comes into effect.
"I am optimistic that our progress is on the right track; hence, within the four months, as stipulated by the Law on Job Creation, we can optimize all aspects that we need to improve," Kansong said at the "Survey on Residents' Preparedness to Support the New Era of Digital TV Broadcast" webinar on July 6, 2022.
According to Law No. 11 of 2021 on Job Creation, analog television broadcast needs to be ended by November 2 at the latest and replaced by digital television broadcast.