English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
This electric vehicle exhibition event is part of the efforts to welcome the electric vehicle era in Indonesia. (Photo: medcom.id)
This electric vehicle exhibition event is part of the efforts to welcome the electric vehicle era in Indonesia. (Photo: medcom.id)

BRIN to Again Hold Indonesia Electric Motor Show

English BRIN electric vehicle G20
Antara • 14 June 2022 14:24
Jakarta: The National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) will hold the Indonesian electric vehicle exhibition Indonesia Electric Motor Show (IEMS) once again this year at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Senayan, here, on September 8-10, 2022.
 
This electric vehicle exhibition event is part of the efforts to welcome the electric vehicle era in Indonesia, which is a trend that has also globalized, including during the G20 Summit in Bali.
 
Through an official statement on Tuesday, the 2022 IEMS Committee Head Barman Tambunan stated that at least 30 actors, including producers in the electric vehicle industry, would participate in the event.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"(These actors) include Toyota, Hyundai, Gesits, Wuling, DFSK, several universities, PLN, and other actors that we cannot mention one by one," he stated.
 
The 2022 IEMS is held with the concept of a hybrid exhibition and seminar, talk show, webinar, research information, and several other activities, such as a test drive of various electric vehicles and a visit to BRIN's laboratory.
 
This exhibition is a form of support from BRIN, stakeholders, and producers of electric vehicles as well as their supporting components to drive innovation and development of electric vehicles in Indonesia, Tambunan noted.
 
The 2022 IEMS is expected to become a platform to conduct electric vehicle transactions and to raise Indonesians' interest toward this type of vehicle.
 
BRIN has become the only agency that currently focuses on developing technology research after the integration of several research institutions, such as LIPI, BATAN, LAPAN, and BPPT.
 
He urged actors in the electric vehicle industry to view BRIN as not only a test laboratory but also a cooperation partner with the private sector.
 
"We prepare one test drive area with proper and spacious location as well as charging station test land, so that visitors can see the electric vehicle charging technology," Tambunan noted.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesian Police to Prevent Identity Politics during Elections

Indonesian Police to Prevent Identity Politics during Elections

English
police
Govt Elements Should Purchase Domestic Products with State Budget: Jokowi

Govt Elements Should Purchase Domestic Products with State Budget: Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
Australian Foreign Minister to Visit New Zealand

Australian Foreign Minister to Visit New Zealand

English
New Zealand
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pemerintah Batalkan Rencana Kenaikan Tarif Masuk Candi Borobudur
Nasional

Pemerintah Batalkan Rencana Kenaikan Tarif Masuk Candi Borobudur

Pendidikan Gratis Hingga Langsung Dapat Kerja, Ini 5 Keunggulan Kuliah di Jerman
Pendidikan

Pendidikan Gratis Hingga Langsung Dapat Kerja, Ini 5 Keunggulan Kuliah di Jerman

Sejarah Terciptanya Lampu Sein, Mulai dari Mekanis Tangan
Otomotif

Sejarah Terciptanya Lampu Sein, Mulai dari Mekanis Tangan

Inflasi AS hingga Kebijakan The Fed Bakalan Tekan IHSG di Semester II
Ekonomi

Inflasi AS hingga Kebijakan The Fed Bakalan Tekan IHSG di Semester II

NATO: Swedia Sudah Ambil Langkah Penting untuk Penuhi Tuntutan Turki
Internasional

NATO: Swedia Sudah Ambil Langkah Penting untuk Penuhi Tuntutan Turki

Ikut Kena Pukul, Iko Uwais Balik Polisikan Pelapornya
Hiburan

Ikut Kena Pukul, Iko Uwais Balik Polisikan Pelapornya

Luluk Diana Sabet Gelar Juara Dunia Angkat Besi Remaja IWF 2022 di Meksiko
Olahraga

Luluk Diana Sabet Gelar Juara Dunia Angkat Besi Remaja IWF 2022 di Meksiko

Dapat Izin Berlabuh di Indonesia, Siapakah Starlink?
Teknologi

Dapat Izin Berlabuh di Indonesia, Siapakah Starlink?

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!