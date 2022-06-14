BRIN to Again Hold Indonesia Electric Motor Show

Jakarta: The National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) will hold the Indonesian electric vehicle exhibition Indonesia Electric Motor Show (IEMS) once again this year at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Senayan, here, on September 8-10, 2022.
This electric vehicle exhibition event is part of the efforts to welcome the electric vehicle era in Indonesia, which is a trend that has also globalized, including during the G20 Summit in Bali.
Through an official statement on Tuesday, the 2022 IEMS Committee Head Barman Tambunan stated that at least 30 actors, including producers in the electric vehicle industry, would participate in the event.
"(These actors) include Toyota, Hyundai, Gesits, Wuling, DFSK, several universities, PLN, and other actors that we cannot mention one by one," he stated.
The 2022 IEMS is held with the concept of a hybrid exhibition and seminar, talk show, webinar, research information, and several other activities, such as a test drive of various electric vehicles and a visit to BRIN's laboratory.
This exhibition is a form of support from BRIN, stakeholders, and producers of electric vehicles as well as their supporting components to drive innovation and development of electric vehicles in Indonesia, Tambunan noted.
The 2022 IEMS is expected to become a platform to conduct electric vehicle transactions and to raise Indonesians' interest toward this type of vehicle.
BRIN has become the only agency that currently focuses on developing technology research after the integration of several research institutions, such as LIPI, BATAN, LAPAN, and BPPT.
He urged actors in the electric vehicle industry to view BRIN as not only a test laboratory but also a cooperation partner with the private sector.
"We prepare one test drive area with proper and spacious location as well as charging station test land, so that visitors can see the electric vehicle charging technology," Tambunan noted.