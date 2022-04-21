Ukraine Launches New Online Service for Internally Displaced Persons

Kyiv: The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has presented a new public digital online service on the Diia mobile application – registration as an internally-displaced person (IDP).
The Ministry of Digital Transformation developed the service in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Policy and with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine and the Government of Sweden.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said thousands of Ukrainians who were forced to leave their homes and move to other cities due to the war will now be able to register as IDPs easily and conveniently.
"Even during the war, digitalization in Ukraine continues. We keep launching new services, which are necessary for both the military and civilians," the Minister said in a media release on Wednesday.
"Our next service is IDP registration. Now there is no need for Ukrainians to go to public institutions with documents to register. After all, it can all be done simply on a smartphone on the Diia application. Without unnecessary bureaucracy and papers. The service will be provided automatically, without human intervention. Therefore, applications will be processed very quickly," the Minister added.
Social Policy Minister Maryna Lazebna said the Government of Ukraine decided to provide internally displaced persons with a monthly allowance, which they will be able to apply for on the application, for oneself and children.
"The monthly allowance is of UAH 2,000 per person, UAH 3,000 per child or person with disabilities and will be provided during martial law and one month after martical law is cancelled," she added.
This is already the fourth service for internally displaced persons developed by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine in partnership with UNDP and with the support of Sweden.