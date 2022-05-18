2022 Science Prize for Women Announces ASEAN Member States' Finalists

Jakarta: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Committee on Science, Technology, and Innovation (COSTI), the U.S. government through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and Underwriters Laboratories today announced the ASEAN Member States’ finalists who will compete in the Underwriters Laboratories-ASEAN-U.S. Science Prize for Women 2022.
Under the theme, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Health and Safety, this year’s competition recognises ASEAN women scientists for their outstanding work in AI adoption and development to improve the health and safety of more than 662 million people living in Southeast Asia.
Selected from 56 eligible candidates, 13 national finalists will now compete in two categories for the Underwriters Laboratories award of US$12,500 to each winner: Mid-Career Scientist and Senior Scientist. The runner up finalists will each receive an Honorable Mention and an award of US$5,000.
The mid-career finalists (45 years old and below) include: Dr. Nur Fajrini Binti Matjalina of Brunei Darussalam, Dr. Roslidar of Indonesia, Dr. Hipsavanhphonet Nouanthong of Lao PDR, Dr. Maxine Yen Ling Tan of Malaysia, Dr. Li Jingmei of Singapore, Dr. Supiya Charoensiriwath of Thailand, Dr. Dao Viet Hang of Viet Nam.
The senior scientists finalists (over 46 years old) are: Dr. Emi Huriyati of Indonesia, Dr. Sysavanh Phommachanh of Lao PDR, Dr. Sok Ching Chong of Malaysia, Dr. Thringi Naing of Myanmar, Dr. Rachel Edita Roxas of the Philippines, Dr. Siriwan Suebnukarn of Thailand.
Currently in its eighth year, the Science Prize for Women strengthens science and technology capacity in ASEAN while promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment. It underscores the importance of women’s contributions in improving society in sustainable ways through research across a range of fields.
This competition also showcases public-private sector partnership among ASEAN COSTI, USAID, and Underwriters Laboratories – a nonprofit organization dedicated to rigorous, independent research and safety science education through the discovery and application of scientific knowledge.
"Congratulations to all the finalists! Working in a field still traditionally dominated by men, these women have displayed incredible ingenuity and foresight to bring to the region AI technology, which will lead to an improved and more affordable healthcare system and a safer environment. Their work will surely inspire and encourage future generations to further advance the innovative use and widespread adoption of AI, especially now as the region is recovering from the devastating effects of COVID-19," Bui The Duy, the Chair of ASEAN COSTI said, in a press release on Tuesday.
Looking ahead, representatives from USAID, Underwriters Laboratories, COSTI, and the ASEAN Secretariat will narrow the selection to four regional finalists (two in each category). These four regional finalists will present their research in October when a winner for each category will be selected.
Since 2014, the Science Prize for Women represents an ongoing successful U.S. initiative in support of ASEAN and its ten Member States. As part of the U.S. strategic approach to the Indo-Pacific, USAID partners with ASEAN to promote prosperity and security through economic inclusion, women’s empowerment, and good governance.