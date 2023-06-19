English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
TraffiQ build by ITB students. Photo: ITB
TraffiQ build by ITB students. Photo: ITB

ITB Students Create Traffic to Overcome Traffic in Bandung

Renatha Swasty • 19 June 2023 20:43
Jakarta: Students of the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) Electrical Engineering Study Program created TraffiQ, a Traffic Signaling Tool (APILL) control system that uses the Reinforcement Learning method. TraffiQ was created to overcome the problem of traffic jams that often occur in the city of Bandung.
 
TraffiQ was developed by three students from the ITB Electrical Engineering Study Program, namely Kendrik Emkel Ginting, Jalu Reswara Wiradjanu, and Bella Sulistya Putri.
 
All three use the reinforcement learning method in TraffiQ. This is a method that allows the tool to learn independently.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


This system uses the concept of giving rewards when it produces conditions that are expected in the surrounding environment, and giving punishment when it produces conditions that are not expected.
 
With this method, TraffiQ can continue to learn and optimize performance over time. TraffiQ has a number of excellent features that make it an attractive solution.
 
First, the system is able to efficiently control two adjacent intersections. TraffiQ can perform calculations efficiently so that the response time to changes in traffic conditions can be minimized by using a fast computation process.
 
Apart from that, TraffiQ also has a dual mode, which is automatic and manual. In automatic mode, the system will regulate traffic independently based on conditions measured by sensors installed on the road.
 
However, if manual intervention or adjustment is required, the system can also switch to manual mode easily. The last feature, which is TraffiQ's advantage, is the ability to manage the flow of vehicles based on traffic counting.
 
This system can adjust the duration of the green or red light on APILL according to the detected traffic density by using data on the number of vehicles passing at a time.
 
One of the founders of TraffiQ, Jalu, hopes that this innovation can reduce traffic jams that often occur in Indonesia. He also hopes to help improve traffic efficiency in various regions.
 
"It is hoped that with TraffiQ, the public can feel the benefits in reducing travel time and improving the quality of life," said Jalu.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
TraffiQ, inovasi buatan mahasiswa ITB. DOK ITB

Mahasiswa ITB Ciptakan TraffiQ Atasi Macet di Bandung

Hyundai & ITB Kembangkan Fitur Perintah Suara Berbahasa Indonesia

Kisah Mutiara dari Timur, Henrikus dan Felisha, Kuliah di ITB

BACA JUGA
When is Jakarta's 2023 anniversary? This is the Theme, Logo and Philosophy

When is Jakarta's 2023 anniversary? This is the Theme, Logo and Philosophy

English
jakarta
Facilitating DNA Test for Indonesian Citizens, National Police Sends a Team to the Middle East

Facilitating DNA Test for Indonesian Citizens, National Police Sends a Team to the Middle East

English
indonesian citizens
Indonesia Elected as Member of UNWTO Executive Board

Indonesia Elected as Member of UNWTO Executive Board

English
travel
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Portugal Sempurna! Cristiano Ronaldo Cetak Gol Kemenangan di Markas Islandia
Olahraga

Portugal Sempurna! Cristiano Ronaldo Cetak Gol Kemenangan di Markas Islandia

Tim Penyelamat Berpacu dengan Waktu Selamatkan Kapal Selam Wisata Titanic
Internasional

Tim Penyelamat Berpacu dengan Waktu Selamatkan Kapal Selam Wisata Titanic

Jokowi: Kalau Pemerintahan Baru Paham, Proyek Hilirisasi akan Diteruskan
Ekonomi

Jokowi: Kalau Pemerintahan Baru Paham, Proyek Hilirisasi akan Diteruskan

Tak Kalah Retro, Kenalin Nih WMoto Greta 150
Otomotif

Tak Kalah Retro, Kenalin Nih WMoto Greta 150

Makan Siang Bareng Prabowo di Istana, Jokowi Akui Bahas Politik
Nasional

Makan Siang Bareng Prabowo di Istana, Jokowi Akui Bahas Politik

20 PTN dengan Pendaftar Terbanyak UTBK-SNBT 2023, UB Peringkat 1
Pendidikan

20 PTN dengan Pendaftar Terbanyak UTBK-SNBT 2023, UB Peringkat 1

Raffi Ahmad Dapat Penghargaan di Korea Selatan
Hiburan

Raffi Ahmad Dapat Penghargaan di Korea Selatan

ExpertBook P1, Laptop Asus Pertama Rakitan Indonesia
Teknologi

ExpertBook P1, Laptop Asus Pertama Rakitan Indonesia

Penataan Kawasan Wisata Rumah Adat Atakkae di Sulsel Habiskan Rp5,8 Miliar
Properti

Penataan Kawasan Wisata Rumah Adat Atakkae di Sulsel Habiskan Rp5,8 Miliar

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!