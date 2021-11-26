English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Korea's Mijin Gwon and New Zealand's Kendall Flutey. (Photo:apec.org)
Korea's Mijin Gwon and New Zealand's Kendall Flutey. (Photo:apec.org)

Female Tech Entrepreneurs Win APEC Best Award 2021

English technology women asia-pacific
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 November 2021 14:00
Moscow: The annual Asia-Pacific Economic Coopration (APEC) Business Efficiency and Success Target Award, known as the APEC BEST Award, announced its 2021 winners from a diverse group of effective entrepreneurs and innovators around the APEC region.
 
Mijin Gwon from Korea won the grand prize with her green biotechnology company, Ag-Uni, of which she is founder and chief executive officer. Her company developed a precision agriculture solution that helps minimize the variability of resources’ quality and yield by analyzing and monitoring the root and soil environment, formulating the best farming system to produce high quality products by leveraging the data.
 
"Agriculture is no longer just about food. It supports livelihoods and economic growth and touches many different aspects of our life including health, beauty and many others," explained Gwon in a press release on Friday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Our company aims to support the green biotechnology sector to be more sustainable by cultivating crop data to achieve the best agriculture system that can be widely used in rural and urban areas," she added.
 
Meanwhile, Kendall Flutey from New Zealand, founder and chief executive officer of financial education platform Banqer, was awarded the Best Top Manager. Her company provides an online tool for primary and intermediate schools to teach financial literacy to students.
 
"The idea is to empower children and provide them with education about finance, including debt, investments, even managing risks, as early as possible so that they can make the right financial decisions in future," said Flutey. 
 
"The goal is to be in every classroom across New Zealand and foster further community economic development through informed decision-making," she added.
 
Sarah Delotaraya of SPD Jobs from the Philippines and Alice Ai of Shenzhen Qianyu Technology from China won the second and third place of the Top Managers category, respectively.
 
"Women workers and women-led businesses play an important role to support a more sustainable, inclusive and equitable recovery," said Renee Graham, Chair of the APEC Policy Partnership on Women and the Economy. 
 
"Innovation, commitment and resiliency shown by women entrepreneurs through the APEC BEST Award reflect their vital role in achieving better economic recovery for all," she added.
 
The contest is an initiative of Russia, with Chile; China, Mexico; New Zealand; and the Philippines as co-sponsors of this year’s awards. This year’s contest featured 16 nominees from nine APEC economies, competing under the theme of "Women’s Business: Driver of Inclusive Recovery."
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Christians Should Stay Vigilant of COVID-19 ahead of Christmas: Minister

Christians Should Stay Vigilant of COVID-19 ahead of Christmas: Minister

English
covid-19
Ministry to Advance Local Fishermen's Welfare in Riau Islands

Ministry to Advance Local Fishermen's Welfare in Riau Islands

English
fisheries
Indonesia Records 453 New COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 453 New COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menkes: Varian Omicron Belum Terdeteksi di Indonesia
Nasional

Menkes: Varian Omicron Belum Terdeteksi di Indonesia

RI Jadi Basis Produksi dan Hub Ekspor Otomotif Jerman
Ekonomi

RI Jadi Basis Produksi dan Hub Ekspor Otomotif Jerman

Indonesia Open: Tuntaskan Revans, Marcus/Kevin Keluar sebagai Juara
Olahraga

Indonesia Open: Tuntaskan Revans, Marcus/Kevin Keluar sebagai Juara

Semakin Banyak Negara Berlakukan Larangan Perjalanan Terkait Varian Omicron
Internasional

Semakin Banyak Negara Berlakukan Larangan Perjalanan Terkait Varian Omicron

DAMRI Uji Coba Van Listrik, Ini Spesifikasinya
Otomotif

DAMRI Uji Coba Van Listrik, Ini Spesifikasinya

Guru SD Lulus S2 UNY dengan IPK 4.00, Ternyata Begini Trik Belajarnya
Pendidikan

Guru SD Lulus S2 UNY dengan IPK 4.00, Ternyata Begini Trik Belajarnya

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!
Properti

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!

Kembali Manggung, Cakra Khan Puji Prokes Festival Musik Metro Tv
Hiburan

Kembali Manggung, Cakra Khan Puji Prokes Festival Musik Metro Tv

Huawei Health Lab ke-3 Dibangun, Pasang Standar Global
Teknologi

Huawei Health Lab ke-3 Dibangun, Pasang Standar Global

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!