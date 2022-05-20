English  
Each country needs to adopt a set of indicators to measure digital skills and literacy. (Photo: MoFA)
Indonesia Proposes Toolkit for Digital Literacy Measurement at G20 DEWG Forum

English G20 Yogyakarta technology
Antara • 20 May 2022 16:05
Jakarta: Indonesia has proposed the creation of a toolkit to measure digital skills and literacy during the G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) forum held in Yogyakarta.
 
"The aim of this toolkit aligns with the theme of cooperation for more inclusive, empowering, and sustainable digital transformation," Head of the Human Resources Research and Development Board at the Communication and Informatics Ministry Hary Budiarto noted in a press statement on Friday.
 
Budiarto made the remarks during a workshop on toolkit to measure digital skills and literacy held in Yogyakarta.

The presence of the toolkit aligns with the theme of the DEWG to achieve stronger recovery, he noted.
 
Digital skills and literacy are key elements during the era of rapid technological development and digitalization. Digital skills are believed to offer optimum benefits to the entire community in terms of the digital economy, he stated.
 
To that end, each country needs to adopt a set of indicators to measure digital skills and literacy, he remarked.
 
"Measurement is also important to provide a set of indicators to evaluate and trace digital skills and literacy rate in a country," he remarked.
 
The Communication and Informatics Ministry, as the DEWG custodian, encouraged delegates and invitees to discuss the development of the toolkit that would be beneficial to each G20 member state.
 
"I hope that this workshop would facilitate constructive discussion on how to develop this toolkit and how countries can benefit from the measurement of digital skills and literacy," he stated.
 
(WAH)
