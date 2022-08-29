Indonesia Opens G20 DEWG Meeting in Bali

"With all my heart I welcome all of you who have invested time to be here physically, and those of you who join us virtually to the fourth DEWG meeting," Plate said in his opening remarks at the meeting at Mulia Resort.
The Group 20 or G20 member countries comprise Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. Spain is invited as a permanent guest to G20 meetings.
The DEWG meeting in Bali was attended by participants from Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The Argentinian participant joined the meeting virtually.
The two-day DEWG meeting also invited Spain, the Netherlands, Singapore, Rwanda, Cambodia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as observers.
Representatives of international organizations, such as the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), United Nations Economic and Social Commissions for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP), United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and the Islamic Development Bank (ISDB) were also present at the gathering.
The meeting was also participated by national knowledge partners from Padjadjaran University (Unpad), the University of Indonesia (UI), and Gadjah Mada University (UGM).
Representatives from the Indonesian government's ministries and institutions, such as the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the National Cyber and Crypto Agency (BSSN), were also present at the meeting.
“Today, we are at the last meeting of a series of events, which will be continued to the summit of the Digital Economy Working Group," Minister Plate said.
He then expressed his gratitude that the DEWG forum had discussed and resolved three priority issues during the three main meetings earlier, with the discussions on each issue manifesting in tangible and meaningful results over almost a year.
The fourth meeting of the DEWG continued to discuss a draft declaration of the G20 Digital Ministers, which will be called “The Bali Package.”
The draft declaration will be discussed again to be finalized by the ministers of the G20 digital sector at the Digital Economy Ministers’ Meeting (DEMM) on September 1, 2022.