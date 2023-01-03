English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo
Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo

Central Java Launches Data Center, Vows to Become Smart Province

Al Abrar, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 January 2023 17:19
Semarang: The Provincial Government of Central Java, in cooperation with the Indonesian National Cyber and Crypto Agency (BSSN), has officially inaugurated its data center. 
 
The Governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo, took part in the inauguration ceremony of the Central Java Data Center Building in the city of Semarang. The establishment of the data center is one of the efforts to make Central Java a Smart Province.
 
"This is one of our efforts to support digitalization. Of course, a statement is not enough. We need to prepare the infrastructure and data center to collect all existing data," said Ganjar after the inauguration ceremony here on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


It is hoped that the data center can be optimally utilized by all regencies and cities as well as all regional institutions in Central Java. The data center could accelerate the digitalization of public services in the region.
 
"We hope that this data center will accelerate the digitalization process," said Ganjar .
 
Furthermore, Ganjar also revealed that the establishment of the Central Java data center was a step towards implementing the Electronic Based Government System (SPBE). So, Central Java Province's efforts to become a smart province can be achieved immediately.
 
"Now it is centered here and we are assisted by BSSN," said Ganjar.
 
On that occasion, Ganjar also launched the Central Java Gayeng online radio which is managed by the Central Java Provincial Government.
 
Meanwhile, the Head of BSSN Hinsa Siburian appreciated the efforts of Central Java Province in implementing data security through Tier 3 Certification and ISO 27001 Certification.
 
Hinsa confirmed BSSN's readiness to support Central Java Province in accelerating the implementation of SPBE through the development of a cyber security system that can be connected to the National Data Center (PDN).
 
"We are of course grateful to the Governor and the Provincial Government of Central Java, we are currently building a national data center, later we will provide assistance so that we can connect this data center to the national data center," said Hinsa.
 
Hinsa said that the Central Java data center was the first to be officially launched by the BSSN throughout Indonesia.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Trains can again cross the track lines at PT KAI's Operational Region 4 Semarang. (Photo: medcom.id)

Railway Travel Normalizes as Semarang Floods Subside

Several Indonesian Regions to Potentially Experience Heavy Rains: BMKG

Tourists Caught in Bad Weather in Karimunjawa Evacuated

BACA JUGA
State Budget Works to Stabilize Prices, Control Inflation in Indonesia: Minister

State Budget Works to Stabilize Prices, Control Inflation in Indonesia: Minister

English
finance
Muhammadiyah Urges Political Leaders to Prevent Divisions ahead of Elections

Muhammadiyah Urges Political Leaders to Prevent Divisions ahead of Elections

English
Muhammadiyah
Indonesia Adds 652 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 652 COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pasukan Israel Tembak Mati Remaja Palestina di Bethlehem
Internasional

Pasukan Israel Tembak Mati Remaja Palestina di Bethlehem

Hore! Tarif Listrik <i>Nggak</i> Bakal Naik hingga Maret 2023
Ekonomi

Hore! Tarif Listrik Nggak Bakal Naik hingga Maret 2023

Adele Terharu Fans dari Indonesia Datang ke Konsernya di Amerika
Hiburan

Adele Terharu Fans dari Indonesia Datang ke Konsernya di Amerika

Tesla Diharamkan Sematkan Status Full Self-Driving
Otomotif

Tesla Diharamkan Sematkan Status Full Self-Driving

Belanja Infrastruktur Kementerian PUPR Tembus Rp117,9 Triliun, Ini Rinciannya
Properti

Belanja Infrastruktur Kementerian PUPR Tembus Rp117,9 Triliun, Ini Rinciannya

Bentrok 2 Kelompok Masyarakat di Tolikara, 21 Orang Terkena Panah
Nasional

Bentrok 2 Kelompok Masyarakat di Tolikara, 21 Orang Terkena Panah

Orang Paling Sibuk Gelar Meeting di Hari Selasa
Teknologi

Orang Paling Sibuk Gelar Meeting di Hari Selasa

Wow, Dewa United Rekrut Eks Pelatih Galatasaray Asal Belanda
Olahraga

Wow, Dewa United Rekrut Eks Pelatih Galatasaray Asal Belanda

Wajib Tahu, Ini 20 Istilah Seputar Kuliah di Luar Negeri
Pendidikan

Wajib Tahu, Ini 20 Istilah Seputar Kuliah di Luar Negeri

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!