Central Java Launches Data Center, Vows to Become Smart Province

The Governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo, took part in the inauguration ceremony of the Central Java Data Center Building in the city of Semarang. The establishment of the data center is one of the efforts to make Central Java a Smart Province.
"This is one of our efforts to support digitalization. Of course, a statement is not enough. We need to prepare the infrastructure and data center to collect all existing data," said Ganjar after the inauguration ceremony here on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
It is hoped that the data center can be optimally utilized by all regencies and cities as well as all regional institutions in Central Java. The data center could accelerate the digitalization of public services in the region.
"We hope that this data center will accelerate the digitalization process," said Ganjar .
Furthermore, Ganjar also revealed that the establishment of the Central Java data center was a step towards implementing the Electronic Based Government System (SPBE). So, Central Java Province's efforts to become a smart province can be achieved immediately.
"Now it is centered here and we are assisted by BSSN," said Ganjar.
On that occasion, Ganjar also launched the Central Java Gayeng online radio which is managed by the Central Java Provincial Government.
Meanwhile, the Head of BSSN Hinsa Siburian appreciated the efforts of Central Java Province in implementing data security through Tier 3 Certification and ISO 27001 Certification.
Hinsa confirmed BSSN's readiness to support Central Java Province in accelerating the implementation of SPBE through the development of a cyber security system that can be connected to the National Data Center (PDN).
"We are of course grateful to the Governor and the Provincial Government of Central Java, we are currently building a national data center, later we will provide assistance so that we can connect this data center to the national data center," said Hinsa.
Hinsa said that the Central Java data center was the first to be officially launched by the BSSN throughout Indonesia.