Communications and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate (Photo:Medcom.id)
Indonesia Readies to Hold Digital Transformation Expo at G20 Summit

Antara • 05 September 2022 13:00
Jakarta: The Communication and Informatics Ministry confirmed to have readied to hold a technology exhibition titled "Digital Transformation Expo (DTE)" at the Indonesia G20 Presidency's Summit in November 2022.
 
The DTE will be held on November 13-17, 2022, Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate noted through a statement on Sunday.
 
G20 is an international forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union that work together to handle major issues. Indonesia is holding the presidency of the grouping this year.

DTE becomes one of the events for G20 member countries and invited countries to showcase the latest technology amid the current global digital transformation.
 
Prior to DTE, the ministry has successfully held the G20 Digital Innovation Network (DIN) as part of the Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) and a form of support toward digital and technology innovations and startups.
 
More than 400 offline participants and 200 online participants attend the hybrid event held from Nusa Dua, Bali, on September 2-4, 2022.
 
The participants come from 55 startups, 42 venture capitalists, and stakeholders from various G20 member countries and invited countries.
 
Within the G20 DIN, participants gathered to discuss ideas, innovations, knowledge, and business development related to the utilization of the latest technology and digitalization to resolve global challenges, including confronting post-pandemic global changes.
 
Indonesia sent its five startup representatives that managed to clock successful achievements from the judges.
 
These five participants comprise Xurya from the green and renewable energy sector, Cakap from the education technology sector, Sinbad from the supply chain sector, Nusantics from the healthcare sector, and Komunal from the financial inclusion sector. 
 
(WAH)

