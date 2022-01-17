UK-Indonesia Tech Hub to Support More Inclusive Digital Ecosystem for Young Women

Jakarta: Indonesia’s vibrant tech industry could shine even brighter if women are empowered to participate more fully. That is the inspired idea that explains why British Embassy Jakarta’s UK-Indonesia Tech Hub will launch the “CodeHER” Programme on Tuesday, working through Impact Hub Jakarta.
200 Indonesian women aged 15 - 21 years old will be empowered with knowledge, confidence, and practice in digital skills & entrepreneurship. They will have the knowledge, tools and self-belief to pursue their dreams in Indonesia’s tech sector – whether starting their own businesses, or contributing to Indonesia’s vibrant digital landscape – making it more sustainable and inclusive.
Minister Nadiem Makarim, responsible for leading Indonesia’s efforts in Education, Culture, Research and Technology, will attend to endorse and support.
The 200 women will receive training in digital mindset & skills, being safe and secure online, digital working culture, and digital careers. Bootcamps in Padang Pariaman and Surabaya will teach specific modules like data processing skills, coding with Python, basic UI/UX design, and digital marketing.
Fully funded by the UK, the pilot programme targets young women just starting their careers - including school-aged children, vocational and undergraduate students. The goal is the same: to grow their abilities and confidence in digital literacy and skills, and support them to pursue their career opportunities in technology and digital sectors.
The programme is also seeking to target underrepresented communities – including those living outside of Java, so more of Indonesia can participate in the digital revolution. Participants will benefit from meeting each other, as they form a network of women interested in tech. The programme will bring expand participants connections in the tech industry, and open opportunities for further training.
"If we want to change the world for the better, girls’ education is the place to start. Educating girls is one of the smartest investments we can make to lift people out of poverty, grow economies, save lives, and build back better from Covid-19," British Deputy Ambassador to Indonesia and Timor Leste Rob Fenn said in a press release on Monday.
According to him, the Tech sector plays a vital role in the world’s economic growth and yet still lacks full female representation, including in Indonesia.
"We must encourage all talent – and be visibly inclusive, to convince every young person that they can achieve their dreams," he stated.
"We need more Indonesian female entrepreneurs to enter the tech sector and we want to engage talented young women early, and equip them with training in things like coding, to give them an edge. Together we want to support their knowledge, expand their career options, increase their confidence and develop their life skills. The UK is proud to be partnering with Indonesia through the CodeHer programme and we look forward to seeing more young female Indonesians thrive in this particular sector. Maju terus perempuan Indonesia!," he stated.
The programme will be open for young women aged 15 - 21 years old to register to participate in a series of training sessions and boot camps which will be delivered from January 2022 – February 2022.
Training will be delivered virtually with the support of local facilitators, Binar Academy and Generation Girls, in the targeted districts of Indonesia.
200 participants will receive virtual training and mentoring, consisting of four modules with interactive activities that can be completed individually or as groups that will address digital mindset & skills, digital hygiene & safety, digital working culture, and digital career showcases amongst other topics. To uplift learning engagement, bootcamp sessions will be initiated in Padang Pariaman and Surabaya, where the CodeHer programme will select several specific skills that are directly related to the needs of the tech industry, and can be easily implemented by participants including data processing skills, coding with Python, basic UI/UX design, and digital marketing.
To kick-off the program, British Embassy Jakarta’s UK Indonesia Tech Hub will hold the ‘Initiate CodeHer’ on the topic of “Promoting Young Women in the Digital Industry” on January 18. This event will be virtually attended by Nadiem Makarim, Minister of education, culture, research, and technology of the Republic of Indonesia and Rob Fenn, Deputy British Ambassador to Indonesia and Timor Leste. Both will share challenges and opportunities for young women in digital and technology sector.