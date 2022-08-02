Kominfo Gradually Opens Access to Yahoo, Steam

Jakarta: The Communication and Informatics Ministry (Kominfo) announced having gradually allowed access to international services -- Yahoo, Steam, DOTA, and CS Go -- after the owners registered their platforms to the system owned by the government.
"The ministry has managed to communicate with Yahoo and Valve Corp (Steam, CS Go, and DOTA)," the ministry's spokesperson, Dedy Permadi, noted in his press statement on Tuesday.
"Access to four of these electronic systems has been in the process of normalization since 8:30 a.m. (local time) today," he remarked.
Meanwhile, the ministry has also communicated and ensured that the service PayPal will register its platform and comply with the correct registration condition.
Earlier, PayPal was included in private international services that had not registered and complied with the requirements as stipulated by Communication and Informatics Minister's Regulation No. 5 of 2020 on Private Electronic System Organizer (PSE).
Access to the service was blocked, as this non-compliance drew the ire of internet users.
The online payment system was then temporarily opened by the ministry until August 5.
However, the company has currently ensured to register in the near future that will allow people to access the service again.
"PayPal had conveyed its commitment to register in the near future. We are optimistic that PayPal would immediately register in the near future," Permadi remarked.
Private PSE registration became one of the hot topics in the last two months as part of the government's attempts to maintain the nation's sovereignty in the digital space.
The regulation was not made out of nowhere and has existed since a decade ago.
Until Tuesday, at 12:30 p.m. local time, a total of 292 international PSEs and 8,897 domestic PSEs had registered on Kominfo's website.