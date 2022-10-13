All Stakeholders Should Maintain Cybersecurity in Indonesia: Minister

"Globally, cyber vulnerability triggers an increase in service provider's expenses of up to US$101.5 billion to strengthen cybersecurity until 2025," Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate noted through a press statement, Thursday.
Cybersecurity, which includes data security, becomes the collective duty of all stakeholders. This includes data protection to maintain data secrecy, integrity, and availability.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
In Indonesia, undertaking data protection is the joint responsibility of the ministry and the National Cyber and Crypto Agency (BSSN), he stated.
The BSSN exists to improve the function of the National Crypto Agency in accordance with Presidential Regulation No. 53 of 2017.
In 2018, the Indonesia Security Incident Response Team on Internet Infrastructure Coordination Center (Id-SIRTII/CC), under the ministry, moved to BSSN. Currently, jobs related to ID-SIRTII/CC fully come under BSSN's domain, he noted.
Indonesia also has in place Presidential Regulation No. 133 of 2017 that stipulates BSSN's function is not just encryption but also information security.
According to Presidential Regulation No. 28 of 2021, BSSN's duty increases that now includes cybersecurity, digital sector sovereignty, and collaboration with the ministry.
Coordination continues between the ministry and BSSN to handle all cyberattacks. However, ID-SIRTII's function resides in BSSN, while the ministry conducts compliance audit of electronic system organizers, Plate explained.
Indonesia recently passed the Personal Data Protection Law. The government is currently preparing a regulation and implementing it, such as through forming a personal data protection implementation institution.
Based on the law, the electronic system organizer, both public and private, can be penalized in certain cases on the data leak, he stated.