2021 ASEAN-Korea Startup Week to Hold Pitch Contest for ASEAN Startups

Seoul: The ASEAN-Korea Centre together with the Gyeonggi Center for Creative Economy & Innovation are hosting the fourth annual '2021 ASEAN-Korea Startup Week', scheduled for November 29 – December 1.
The event is held with support from the Korean Ministry of SMEs and Startups and the ASEAN Coordinating Committee on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises.
The 2021 ASEAN Startup Week aims to bridge promising ASEAN startups with potential Korean investors and business partners.
ASEAN startups participating in the event come from a variety of sectors including finance, e-commerce, AI, distribution, tourism, and agriculture.
"The seed-level startups will have a chance to present their ideas to Korean and global investors in order to attract venture capital investment, including angel investments, for two weeks leading up to the pitching contest," the ASEAN Seceretariat said in a press release on Thursday.
Today, the ASEAN region is often dubbed as the "cradle of global startups", and the region witnessed the rise of 19 new unicorn start-ups (company with a value of over US$1 billion) in 2021 alone.
Since 2018, the ASEAN-Korea Centre has been hosting the annual ASEAN Startup Week with the aim of establishing a foundation for cooperative growth between the Korean and ASEAN startup industry.