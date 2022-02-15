ASEAN, Russia Eyeing Stronger Cooperation in Science, Technology

Jakarta: On Monday, the ASEAN Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation (COSTI) in partnership with the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation launched the opening ceremony of the ASEAN-Russia Year of Scientific and Technical Cooperation (ARYSTC) 2022.
The ceremony was hosted by Cambodia, ASEAN COSTI country coordinator for the Russian Federation.
The ARYSTC 2022 aims to strengthen and showcase ASEAN-Russia cooperation in science, technology and innovation.
A series of events, activities and an ARYSTC-2022 Action Plan were announced to be implemented throughout 2022.
These events and activities to be held in ASEAN Member States and Russia cover a wide range of areas, which include economic, social, natural science, mathematics, medicine, industry, business, food security, technology and innovation.
Prof. CHHEM Kieth Rethy, Secretary of State of Industry, Science, Technology & Innovation of Cambodia, and a host to open the ASEAN-Russia Year of Science and Technical Cooperation (ARYSTC) 2022 with his remark on “Togetherness” as work as one openness, good faith, solidarity, and harmony within the ASEAN family with Russian Federation, fully support and engage all the activities what benefit to all ASEAN Member States and partner to develop the strategic partnership between the ASEAN Member States and the Russian Federation
Vladislav Starzhenetskiy, Senior Official Meeting Leader for Scientific and Technical Cooperation of Russia, expressed his country’s support for substantive interaction with higher education institutions in ASEAN and joint education initiatives within the framework of ARYSTC-2022 Action Plan that contribute to the development of scientific research in the region.
In his remarks, Bui The Duy, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology of Viet Nam and Chair of the ASEAN COSTI conveyed that ASEAN-Russia Year of Scientific and Technical Cooperation is a stepping stone to strengthen ties, expand networks and further cooperation between the Russian Federation and ASEAN.
In his remarks, Satvinder Singh, Deputy Secretary-General of the ASEAN Economic Community, emphasised that ARYSTC 2022 will further enhance the bilateral strategic partnership and collaboration in scientific and technological exchanges and capacity building, including in food security and health issues.
"ASEAN-Russia partnership could be further strengthened by exploring mutual cooperation in digitalisation and STI development," Singh said in a press release on Monday.
Alexander Ivanov, Russian Ambassador to ASEAN, stated that the implementation of the ARYSTC-2022 Action Plan will greatly contribute to strengthening ASEAN-Russia Strategic Partnership and lay a solid ground for practical interaction between ASEAN and the Eurasian Economic Union.
Ivan Polyakov, Chairman of the Russia-ASEAN Business Council, highlighted that ASEAN-Russia business communities, aside from economic cooperation, also support mutual collaboration in promoting scientific and technological solutions for climate action projects and digital transformation.
ASEAN and Russia representatives further expressed interest to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest in science and technology, including in the development of smart cities, food security, health and digitalisation.