English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The ARYSTC 2022 aims to strengthen and showcase ASEAN-Russia cooperation in science, technology and innovation. (Photo: asean.org)
The ARYSTC 2022 aims to strengthen and showcase ASEAN-Russia cooperation in science, technology and innovation. (Photo: asean.org)

ASEAN, Russia Eyeing Stronger Cooperation in Science, Technology

English asean technology russia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 February 2022 11:18
Jakarta: On Monday, the ASEAN Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation (COSTI) in partnership with the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation launched the opening ceremony of the ASEAN-Russia Year of Scientific and Technical Cooperation (ARYSTC) 2022. 
 
The ceremony was hosted by Cambodia, ASEAN COSTI country coordinator for the Russian Federation.
 
The ARYSTC 2022 aims to strengthen and showcase ASEAN-Russia cooperation in science, technology and innovation. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


A series of events, activities and an ARYSTC-2022 Action Plan were announced to be implemented throughout 2022. 
 
These events and activities to be held in ASEAN Member States and Russia cover a wide range of areas, which include economic, social, natural science, mathematics, medicine, industry, business, food security, technology and innovation.
 
Prof. CHHEM Kieth Rethy, Secretary of State of Industry, Science, Technology & Innovation of Cambodia, and a host to open the ASEAN-Russia Year of Science and Technical Cooperation (ARYSTC) 2022 with his remark on “Togetherness” as work as one openness, good faith, solidarity, and harmony within the ASEAN family with Russian Federation, fully support and engage all the activities what benefit to all ASEAN Member States and partner to develop the strategic partnership between the ASEAN Member States and the Russian Federation
 
Vladislav Starzhenetskiy, Senior Official Meeting Leader for Scientific and Technical Cooperation of Russia, expressed his country’s support for substantive interaction with higher education institutions in ASEAN and joint education initiatives within the framework of ARYSTC-2022 Action Plan that contribute to the development of scientific research in the region.
 
In his remarks, Bui The Duy, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology of Viet Nam and Chair of the ASEAN COSTI conveyed that ASEAN-Russia Year of Scientific and Technical Cooperation is a stepping stone to strengthen ties, expand networks and further cooperation between the Russian Federation and ASEAN.
 
In his remarks, Satvinder Singh, Deputy Secretary-General of the ASEAN Economic Community, emphasised that ARYSTC 2022 will further enhance the bilateral strategic partnership and collaboration in scientific and technological exchanges and capacity building, including in food security and health issues. 
 
"ASEAN-Russia partnership could be further strengthened by exploring mutual cooperation in digitalisation and STI development," Singh said in a press release on Monday.
 
Alexander Ivanov, Russian Ambassador to ASEAN, stated that the implementation of the ARYSTC-2022 Action Plan will greatly contribute to strengthening ASEAN-Russia Strategic Partnership and lay a solid ground for practical interaction between ASEAN and the Eurasian Economic Union.
 
Ivan Polyakov, Chairman of the Russia-ASEAN Business Council, highlighted that ASEAN-Russia business communities, aside from economic cooperation, also support mutual collaboration in promoting scientific and technological solutions for climate action projects and digital transformation.
 
ASEAN and Russia representatives further expressed interest to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest in science and technology, including in the development of smart cities, food security, health and digitalisation.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Lack of Fuel Prevents Distribution of Medical Supplies in Tigray: WHO

Lack of Fuel Prevents Distribution of Medical Supplies in Tigray: WHO

English
Ethiopia
BI Highlights Importance of Digital Payments to Drive Economic Recovery

BI Highlights Importance of Digital Payments to Drive Economic Recovery

English
Bank Indonesia
UN Chief Calls for Peaceful Solution in Ukraine

UN Chief Calls for Peaceful Solution in Ukraine

English
europe
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menaker: JHT Bisa Diklaim 100% Asalkan Cacat dan Meninggal Dunia
Ekonomi

Menaker: JHT Bisa Diklaim 100% Asalkan Cacat dan Meninggal Dunia

Kevin Feige: Moon Knight Akan Lebih Brutal
Hiburan

Kevin Feige: Moon Knight Akan Lebih Brutal

3.699 Pasien Covid-19 Dirawat di Wisma Atlet Kemayoran Hari Ini
Nasional

3.699 Pasien Covid-19 Dirawat di Wisma Atlet Kemayoran Hari Ini

Vespa World Days 2022 Di Bali, Indonesia Negara Terbesar Ke-2
Otomotif

Vespa World Days 2022 Di Bali, Indonesia Negara Terbesar Ke-2

Dubes Rusia Menjawab Histeria Invasi ke Ukraina dan Mobilisasi Pasukan
Internasional

Dubes Rusia Menjawab Histeria Invasi ke Ukraina dan Mobilisasi Pasukan

10 Pemain Persija Imbangi Persebaya
Olahraga

10 Pemain Persija Imbangi Persebaya

Pendaftaran SMUP Pascasarjana Unpad Dibuka, Simak Syaratnya!
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran SMUP Pascasarjana Unpad Dibuka, Simak Syaratnya!

Dukung Esports Indonesia, IESPA Kini Bernaung ke PBESI
Teknologi

Dukung Esports Indonesia, IESPA Kini Bernaung ke PBESI

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!