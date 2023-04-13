BRIN Encourages Utilisation of Research and Innovation Results through Intellectual Property Protection

BRIN believes that Intellectual Property (IP) plays a very important role in driving a country's economic growth. Intellectual Property Protection is an integral part of research, development, assessment and application activities to support the creation of research results and innovations.
"IP protection is given exclusively to one person or group who creates a work so that the creator can get economic rights," said Deputy for Research and Innovation Facilitation of BRIN Agus Haryono in the Intellectual Property Ecosystem Seminar on Utilizing Research and Innovation Results via YouTube BRIN, Thursday , April 13, 2023.
He explained that the use of IP in Indonesia is still a challenge, especially BRIN. This is because of the 2,500 KI managed by BRIN in 2022, only 10 percent will be commercialised.
Agus said that his party and the Directorate General of Intellectual Property (DJKI) of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights would work together through data exchange and mapping of community needs to realize the use of IP. Not only KI BRIN but also national KI.
"The collaboration between BRIN and DJKI is to provide knowledge about national research and innovation policies in encouraging the use of intellectual property protection and the use of patent information in research and innovation activities to be able to produce quality intellectual property," he said.
Previously, BRIN had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Minister of Law and Human Rights on March 1, 2023. At the same time, a Cooperation Agreement was signed between the Deputy for Research and Innovation Facilitation at BRIN and the Acting Director General of Intellectual Property, Ministry of Law and Human Rights.
"This is in the context of encouraging the use of domestic intellectual property to increase industrial competitiveness, increase science and technology capacity, and grow the nation's economy," he said. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)