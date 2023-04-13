English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Deputy for Research and Innovation Facilitation of BRIN Agus Haryono. Photo: Medcom.id
Deputy for Research and Innovation Facilitation of BRIN Agus Haryono. Photo: Medcom.id

BRIN Encourages Utilisation of Research and Innovation Results through Intellectual Property Protection

Ilham Pratama Putra • 13 April 2023 23:48
Jakarta: The National Innovation Research Agency (BRIN) encourages research and innovation results to be utilised massively. Existing research and innovation results are designed to obtain intellectual property protection.
 
BRIN believes that Intellectual Property (IP) plays a very important role in driving a country's economic growth. Intellectual Property Protection is an integral part of research, development, assessment and application activities to support the creation of research results and innovations.
 
"IP protection is given exclusively to one person or group who creates a work so that the creator can get economic rights," said Deputy for Research and Innovation Facilitation of BRIN Agus Haryono in the Intellectual Property Ecosystem Seminar on Utilizing Research and Innovation Results via YouTube BRIN, Thursday , April 13, 2023.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He explained that the use of IP in Indonesia is still a challenge, especially BRIN. This is because of the 2,500 KI managed by BRIN in 2022, only 10 percent will be commercialised.
 
Agus said that his party and the Directorate General of Intellectual Property (DJKI) of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights would work together through data exchange and mapping of community needs to realize the use of IP. Not only KI BRIN but also national KI.
 
"The collaboration between BRIN and DJKI is to provide knowledge about national research and innovation policies in encouraging the use of intellectual property protection and the use of patent information in research and innovation activities to be able to produce quality intellectual property," he said.
 
Previously, BRIN had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Minister of Law and Human Rights on March 1, 2023. At the same time, a Cooperation Agreement was signed between the Deputy for Research and Innovation Facilitation at BRIN and the Acting Director General of Intellectual Property, Ministry of Law and Human Rights.
 
"This is in the context of encouraging the use of domestic intellectual property to increase industrial competitiveness, increase science and technology capacity, and grow the nation's economy," he said. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Ilustrasi BRIN. DOK BRIN

BRIN Sebut Hak Paten Penelitian Bersifat Teritorial

Pelindungan Kekayaan Intelektual Riset dan Inovasi Bakal Menggerakkan Ekonomi

Baru 250 Hasil Riset BRIN pada 2022 Dapat Pelindungan Kekayaan Intelektual

BACA JUGA
Here's How Food Stations Strengthen Food Security in Communities

Here's How Food Stations Strengthen Food Security in Communities

English
food
Anas Urbaningrum Could be Sent Back to Prison If Causes Uproar

Anas Urbaningrum Could be Sent Back to Prison If Causes Uproar

English
Anas Urbaningrum
Myanmar's Military Atrocities Continue, ASEAN Cannot Remain Silent

Myanmar's Military Atrocities Continue, ASEAN Cannot Remain Silent

English
Myanmar
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Wall Street Cerah, Nasdaq Paling <i>Ngegas</i>
Ekonomi

Wall Street Cerah, Nasdaq Paling Ngegas

Dua Gol Bunuh Diri Buyarkan Kemenangan Manchester United atas Sevilla
Olahraga

Dua Gol Bunuh Diri Buyarkan Kemenangan Manchester United atas Sevilla

Modal Rp30-35 Juta Per Bulan, Mending Nyicil atau Nyewa?
Otomotif

Modal Rp30-35 Juta Per Bulan, Mending Nyicil atau Nyewa?

Pj Gubernur DKI: Meningkatan Pendapatan TransJakarta Tidak Harus dari Kenaikan Tarif
Nasional

Pj Gubernur DKI: Meningkatan Pendapatan TransJakarta Tidak Harus dari Kenaikan Tarif

Otak Kebocoran Dokumen Rahasia AS Ditangkap, Pelaku Anggota Angkatan Udara
Internasional

Otak Kebocoran Dokumen Rahasia AS Ditangkap, Pelaku Anggota Angkatan Udara

47 Hape Android dan iPhone Bakal Tidak Bisa Lagi Pakai WhatsApp, Apa Saja?
Teknologi

47 Hape Android dan iPhone Bakal Tidak Bisa Lagi Pakai WhatsApp, Apa Saja?

Pendaftaran Akpol Ditutup Besok: Simak Lagi Syarat, Ketentuan, dan Rangkaian Tes
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Akpol Ditutup Besok: Simak Lagi Syarat, Ketentuan, dan Rangkaian Tes

Catat Tanggalnya! Piknik Tawa di Stand Up Fest Bersama Yono Bakrie, Soleh Solihun, hingga Mongol Stres
Hiburan

Catat Tanggalnya! Piknik Tawa di Stand Up Fest Bersama Yono Bakrie, Soleh Solihun, hingga Mongol Stres

Survei: Proses Pengajuan KPR Paling Banyak Dikeluhkan Konsumen
Properti

Survei: Proses Pengajuan KPR Paling Banyak Dikeluhkan Konsumen

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!