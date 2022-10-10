English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Communications and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate (Photo:Medcom.id)
Communications and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate (Photo:Medcom.id)

Ministry Readies Regulations, Technology to Support One Data Indonesia Program

Antara • 10 October 2022 19:00
Jakarta: The Communication and Informatics Ministry is committed to offering unwavering support to the implementation of the One Data Indonesia Program by preparing the required technology and regulations to integrate various data in Indonesia.
 
“The development of (integrated) data infrastructure will be conducted to consolidate various data facilities that are currently scattered throughout Indonesia," Communications and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate stated in the "Socio-Economic Registration (Regsosek) Talkshow" on Monday.
 
His side has been designated to support the application of One Data Indonesia in three aspects in accordance with Presidential Regulation Number 39 of 2019 on One Data Indonesia as well as Presidential Regulation Number 95 of 2018 regarding Electronic-Based Government Systems.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The three aspects are the establishment of data infrastructure, the development of harmonized digital applications, as well as the preparation of regulations on the implementation of One Data Indonesia and a comprehensive Electronic-Based Government System.
 
Hence, the ministry will build four national data centers (PDN), so One Data Indonesia can be used optimally by various ministries and institutions. Two of them are targeted to be able to be operated in 2024.
 
The PDNs will be established in Central Cikarang Sub-district, Bekasi District, West Java Province; Nongsa Sub-district, Batam City, Riau Islands Province; Labuan Bajo Village, West Manggarai District, East Nusa Tenggara Province; as well as Indonesia’s future capital city Nusantara, East Kalimantan Province.
 
"(We hope that) there should be no refusal (from the community) when we develop the data infrastructure, (since the development) aims to improve data accuracy for faster decision-making process as well as efficiency of national spending," the minister stated.
 
Currently, data is stored separately in the servers of each ministry and institution, he noted. The government is also using a temporary national data center while awaiting the completion of PDNs.
 
He stated that temporary PDN is used for data interoperability for handling the pandemic, among others.
 
"Without (adequate) data, (the handling of the pandemic) will be difficult (to be conducted)," he remarked.
 
Furthermore, to synergize the government’s various digital apps, the government plans to develop a system that can manage various apps built by various ministries and institutions to date.
 
The government had readied an implementation roadmap for the development of One Data Indonesia for the 2022-2024 period in June 2022.
 
Plate stated that the government focuses on strengthening the national data ecosystem in 2022. Meanwhile, in 2023, the government will focus to improve the interoperability of the One Data Indonesia Program.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Currently, at least 4,125 Timor Leste students are pursuing their studies in Indonesian universities on scholarship. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia to Offer Scholarships at Education Fair in Timor Leste

Indonesia, World Bank Cooperate to Realize Smart Village Program

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
Indonesia to Offer Scholarships at Education Fair in Timor Leste

Indonesia to Offer Scholarships at Education Fair in Timor Leste

English
Timor Leste
Governor Readies Pumps to Handle Floods, Extreme Weather in Jakarta

Governor Readies Pumps to Handle Floods, Extreme Weather in Jakarta

English
jakarta
Govt to Improve Trauma Healing Service for Victims of Kanjuruhan Tragedy

Govt to Improve Trauma Healing Service for Victims of Kanjuruhan Tragedy

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Wall Street Memerah, Kinerja Saham Teknologi Jadi Beban
Ekonomi

Wall Street Memerah, Kinerja Saham Teknologi Jadi Beban

Atlet Bulu Tangkis 13 Negara Bertanding di Malang
Olahraga

Atlet Bulu Tangkis 13 Negara Bertanding di Malang

Ini Jadwal Sidang dan Majelis Hakim Kasus Ferdy Sambo
Nasional

Ini Jadwal Sidang dan Majelis Hakim Kasus Ferdy Sambo

Rusia Hujani Ukraina dengan Serangan Besar, 84 Rudal Telah Ditembakkan
Internasional

Rusia Hujani Ukraina dengan Serangan Besar, 84 Rudal Telah Ditembakkan

Kehidupan Maba Berat, Ini Cara Hadapi Stres
Pendidikan

Kehidupan Maba Berat, Ini Cara Hadapi Stres

Cara Cek Nomor Telepon dan SMS tak Dikenal
Teknologi

Cara Cek Nomor Telepon dan SMS tak Dikenal

Curhat Juliana Moechtar Sempat Ditolak Ibu Mertua Sebelum Dinikahi Tentara
Hiburan

Curhat Juliana Moechtar Sempat Ditolak Ibu Mertua Sebelum Dinikahi Tentara

Biar Angin Makin Kepleset, Porsche Gandeng Universitas
Otomotif

Biar Angin Makin Kepleset, Porsche Gandeng Universitas

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!