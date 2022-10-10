Ministry Readies Regulations, Technology to Support One Data Indonesia Program

“The development of (integrated) data infrastructure will be conducted to consolidate various data facilities that are currently scattered throughout Indonesia," Communications and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate stated in the "Socio-Economic Registration (Regsosek) Talkshow" on Monday.
His side has been designated to support the application of One Data Indonesia in three aspects in accordance with Presidential Regulation Number 39 of 2019 on One Data Indonesia as well as Presidential Regulation Number 95 of 2018 regarding Electronic-Based Government Systems.
The three aspects are the establishment of data infrastructure, the development of harmonized digital applications, as well as the preparation of regulations on the implementation of One Data Indonesia and a comprehensive Electronic-Based Government System.
Hence, the ministry will build four national data centers (PDN), so One Data Indonesia can be used optimally by various ministries and institutions. Two of them are targeted to be able to be operated in 2024.
The PDNs will be established in Central Cikarang Sub-district, Bekasi District, West Java Province; Nongsa Sub-district, Batam City, Riau Islands Province; Labuan Bajo Village, West Manggarai District, East Nusa Tenggara Province; as well as Indonesia’s future capital city Nusantara, East Kalimantan Province.
"(We hope that) there should be no refusal (from the community) when we develop the data infrastructure, (since the development) aims to improve data accuracy for faster decision-making process as well as efficiency of national spending," the minister stated.
Currently, data is stored separately in the servers of each ministry and institution, he noted. The government is also using a temporary national data center while awaiting the completion of PDNs.
He stated that temporary PDN is used for data interoperability for handling the pandemic, among others.
"Without (adequate) data, (the handling of the pandemic) will be difficult (to be conducted)," he remarked.
Furthermore, to synergize the government’s various digital apps, the government plans to develop a system that can manage various apps built by various ministries and institutions to date.
The government had readied an implementation roadmap for the development of One Data Indonesia for the 2022-2024 period in June 2022.
Plate stated that the government focuses on strengthening the national data ecosystem in 2022. Meanwhile, in 2023, the government will focus to improve the interoperability of the One Data Indonesia Program.