Ministry Readies Digital Infrastructure to Support Tourism in Indonesia

"(We) can help provide solutions to (the) digital tourism ecosystem to offer opportunities to tourism players and creative economy players to be more confident in interacting with foreign tourists," Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate stated in a press release here on Thursday.
The ministry continues to improve the quality of telecommunications infrastructure in super priority tourist destinations. According to Plate, this program continues to run by providing above-national-average download and upload speeds for cellular services.
According to the ministry's data, the download speed in five super priority tourist destinations reached 33.59 Mbps, with an upload speed of 17.06 Mbps.
Speaking in connection with Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan's directive to prepare Mobile Positioning Data (MPD) in real-time, Minister Plate said he would follow up in coordination with the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises and Statistics Indonesia (BPS).
"We will follow up on the seventh point conveyed by Minister Pandjaitan. From the conclusion for MPD data, I will later order the Director General at the Ministry of Communication and Informatics to follow up on this, to prepare this MPD data to be given regularly because later, the decision-making process will be based on the data," he explained.
Meanwhile, he said technical discussions were deemed necessary with regard to Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno's suggestion for the creation of the Wonderful Indonesia Information System.
The information system is planned to include complete information regarding tourist destination packages, hotels, rentals, and other features that can be accessed digitally by tourists and will be available at airports, terminals, stations, and other public spaces.
The Ministry of Communication and Informatics is providing training for tourism industry players regarding virtual tours, adventure tourism, English language, risk mitigation, and digital marketing. The ministry also has in place a capacity-building program for two thousand tourism players this year.