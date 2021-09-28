English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Digital Access Key to Accelerating Economic Recovery in Indonesia: Ministry

English technology covid-19 pandemic indonesian government
Antara • 28 September 2021 19:06
Jakarta: Digital access is the key to expediting economic recovery amid the covid-19 pandemic, according to Secretary General of the Ministry of Communication and Informatics (Kominfo) Mira Tayyiba.
 
"Citizens, who can access and use digital services productively, can recover quicker than those who cannot access (digital services)," Tayyiba noted during the "Gratitude and Reflection on the 20th Anniversary of Kominfo" event, Tuesday.
 
The ministry's secretary general remarked that economic activities affected by the pandemic, which has restricted people's interaction and mobility, could be facilitated through digital technology, including e-commerce platforms.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Indonesian government recorded e-commerce transactions in the first three months of 2021 to reach 548 million, with a nominal value of Rp88 trillion. Meanwhile, transactions during the first semester or the initial six months of this year reached Rp186.7 trillion, and by the end of this year, the number of transactions is estimated to touch Rp395 trillion.
 
Tayyiba also called to quickly and adequately address the current COVID-19 pandemic . One of the likely impacts of the pandemic that necessitates immediate response is the digital paradox that causes the gap among members of the community to widen, she pointed out.
 
"Digital access could reduce inequality. For instance, the quality of education and health services is expected to be more evenly distributed across Indonesia with the help of distance consultation or distance learning through digital access," she remarked.
 
To this end, Tayyiba noted that the ministry was currently accelerating the provision of internet access, including through the Base Transceiver Station (BTS) program, Satria Satellite, Palapa Ring Integration, farming and refarming of radio frequency spectrum, broadcasting digitization, as well as by introducing infrastructure and spectrum sharing policies.
 
"We are also improving digital literacy and skills, both targeting the wider community and the more segmented targets. We are also keeping the digital space clean and ethical, so that it can be used productively,” she affirmed.
 
In addition, the ministry uses various global forums as platforms to fight for the interests and views of Indonesia. Starting from December 1 to a year ahead, it will lead the Digital Economy Working Group in Indonesia's G20 presidency.
 
“We also continue to make internal improvements, enhance our mindset, strengthen collaboration, and hone our empathy. In challenging times like this, we must be present as a solution and not as part of the problem," Tayyiba affirmed.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt Accords Priority to Disabled People to Receive Covid-19 Vaccinations

Govt Accords Priority to Disabled People to Receive Covid-19 Vaccinations

English
covid-19 vaccine
Nearly 50 Million People Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19 in Indonesia

Nearly 50 Million People Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19 in Indonesia

English
covid-19 vaccine
Govt Committed to Preventing Emergence of Limited In-Person Learning Cluster

Govt Committed to Preventing Emergence of Limited In-Person Learning Cluster

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Penggunaan PeduliLindungi Segera Diterapkan di 6 Pasar Tradisional
Nasional

Penggunaan PeduliLindungi Segera Diterapkan di 6 Pasar Tradisional

Upacara Pembukaan PON Bakal Menunjukkan Keindahan Alam Papua
Olahraga

Upacara Pembukaan PON Bakal Menunjukkan Keindahan Alam Papua

Ini <i>Lho</i> Asal Usul Bengkaknya Utang BUMN
Ekonomi

Ini Lho Asal Usul Bengkaknya Utang BUMN

Ini Ternyata Biaya Cuci dan Coating Supercar
Otomotif

Ini Ternyata Biaya Cuci dan Coating Supercar

Instagram Tangguhkan Pengembangan Instagram Kids
Teknologi

Instagram Tangguhkan Pengembangan Instagram Kids

Kebakaran Windy Fire di California Ancam Hutan Nasional Sequoia
Internasional

Kebakaran Windy Fire di California Ancam Hutan Nasional Sequoia

Menag: Pesantren Jadi Prioritas Vaksinasi Covid-19
Pendidikan

Menag: Pesantren Jadi Prioritas Vaksinasi Covid-19

Penghasilannya Jauh Lebih Besar Dibanding Calon Suami, Begini Jawaban Ria Ricis
Hiburan

Penghasilannya Jauh Lebih Besar Dibanding Calon Suami, Begini Jawaban Ria Ricis

5 Kesalahan Ini Bikin Bisnis Properti Gagal
Properti

5 Kesalahan Ini Bikin Bisnis Properti Gagal

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!