English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (Photo:Setpres)
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (Photo:Setpres)

ASEAN Urged to Strengthen Cooperation to Develop Artificial Intelligence

English asean technology southeast asia artificial intelligence
Antara • 26 November 2021 12:40
Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to increase and strengthen cooperation for developing artificial intelligence (IAI) technology to usher in business efficiency.
 
Cooperation will enable the region not only to manage opportunities and challenges arising from AI but to also strengthen stability and achieve regional prosperity using the digital roadmap in the upcoming years, he said in a statement released on Thursday.
 
“In the past few years, one of the fastest-growing technologies for practical purposes has been AI,” he said at the online ASEAN Workshop on the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Industrial Revolution 4.0 has the potential to raise global income and improve the quality of people’s lives worldwide, Hartarto said.
 
Technology has created new products and services to improve efficiency and provide comfort, he said.
 
According to the minister, AI makes it possible for a machine to perform duties that usually need human intelligence. Hence, it has been empowered and adopted widely in various applications, ranging from simple daily tasks, intelligent assistants, finance, specific orders, operation control, to national security.
 
It is hoped that the use of AI will improve business efficiency, increase productivity, encourage innovations in various sectors, and answer national and regional development problems, including post-COVID-19 pandemic economic recovery, creation of new jobs outside the manufacturing sector such as the logistics supply chain, service centers, and research, he added.
 
A survey conducted by Kearney and EDBI (2020) has predicted that AI can have a comprehensive and strong impact, including bringing about an increase in the gross domestic product (GDP) of 10 percent to 18 percent across Southeast Asia by 2030.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Christians Should Stay Vigilant of COVID-19 ahead of Christmas: Minister

Christians Should Stay Vigilant of COVID-19 ahead of Christmas: Minister

English
covid-19
Ministry to Advance Local Fishermen's Welfare in Riau Islands

Ministry to Advance Local Fishermen's Welfare in Riau Islands

English
fisheries
Indonesia Records 453 New COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 453 New COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menkes: Varian Omicron Belum Terdeteksi di Indonesia
Nasional

Menkes: Varian Omicron Belum Terdeteksi di Indonesia

RI Jadi Basis Produksi dan Hub Ekspor Otomotif Jerman
Ekonomi

RI Jadi Basis Produksi dan Hub Ekspor Otomotif Jerman

Indonesia Open: Tuntaskan Revans, Marcus/Kevin Keluar sebagai Juara
Olahraga

Indonesia Open: Tuntaskan Revans, Marcus/Kevin Keluar sebagai Juara

Semakin Banyak Negara Berlakukan Larangan Perjalanan Terkait Varian Omicron
Internasional

Semakin Banyak Negara Berlakukan Larangan Perjalanan Terkait Varian Omicron

DAMRI Uji Coba Van Listrik, Ini Spesifikasinya
Otomotif

DAMRI Uji Coba Van Listrik, Ini Spesifikasinya

Guru SD Lulus S2 UNY dengan IPK 4.00, Ternyata Begini Trik Belajarnya
Pendidikan

Guru SD Lulus S2 UNY dengan IPK 4.00, Ternyata Begini Trik Belajarnya

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!
Properti

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!

Kembali Manggung, Cakra Khan Puji Prokes Festival Musik Metro Tv
Hiburan

Kembali Manggung, Cakra Khan Puji Prokes Festival Musik Metro Tv

Huawei Health Lab ke-3 Dibangun, Pasang Standar Global
Teknologi

Huawei Health Lab ke-3 Dibangun, Pasang Standar Global

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!