English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate. (Photo: MI/Pius Erlangga)
Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate. (Photo: MI/Pius Erlangga)

Indonesia's Digital Transformation Plan Draws Global Interest: Minister

English Johnny Gerard Plate world economic forum investment
Antara • 26 May 2022 18:51
Jakarta: Indonesia's digital transformation plan, including government policies on sustainable energy transition, drew the global industry's attention and interest, Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate stated.
 
"Today, we just had a meeting related to the Country Strategy Dialogue, discussing sustainable energy to support industry and digital transformation," Plate remarked at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday (May 25) local time.
 
At the forum, Plate noted that business partners, who have known Indonesia since long, showed huge interest in partaking in the government's major policies and plans to transition towards sustainable energy and digital transformation.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"I think the meeting at the World Economic Forum has many benefits in promoting Indonesia as a country that is very friendly for investment," Plate stated.
 
According to the minister, the potential for cooperation with global partners is strengthened by Indonesia's economic growth that has above-average valuations.
 
"Our economic growth is quite high, as it reached 5.01 percent in the first quarter, (and) of course, this is what attracts investment and support in finance infrastructure, especially green financing," he added.
 
Plate also stated that at least two global companies have shown strong interest in investing in Indonesia -- Schneider and Ericsson -- while adding that the latter company is interested in the development of 4G and 5G networks in Indonesia.
 
The valuation of Indonesia's digital economy, which is projected to be worth US$315 billion by 2030, is also a consideration for investors, he pointed out.
 
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto also attended the discussions with global corporate partners.
 
Furthermore, during his attendance at WEF, Plate was accompanied by Director General of Information and Public Communication, Usman Kansong, and President Director of the Telecommunications and Information Accessibility Agency (BAKTI), Anang Latif.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Some 167.1 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Some 167.1 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Indonesia Adds 246 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 246 COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
Indonesians Urged to Ensure Donations Not Flowing to Terror Groups

Indonesians Urged to Ensure Donations Not Flowing to Terror Groups

English
terrorism
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Presiden Jokowi Bagikan BLT untuk Pedagang Pasar di Solo
Nasional

Presiden Jokowi Bagikan BLT untuk Pedagang Pasar di Solo

Di WEF, Mendag Dorong Penyelarasan Kebijakan Sektor Perdagangan, Investasi, dan Industri
Ekonomi

Di WEF, Mendag Dorong Penyelarasan Kebijakan Sektor Perdagangan, Investasi, dan Industri

Kecelakaan 'Misterius' di Fasilitas Senjata Iran Tewaskan Seorang Insinyur
Internasional

Kecelakaan 'Misterius' di Fasilitas Senjata Iran Tewaskan Seorang Insinyur

NVIDIA Pamer Kemampuan AI untuk Data Center
Teknologi

NVIDIA Pamer Kemampuan AI untuk Data Center

Ahli Tarot Ramal Nasib Pernikahan Maudy Ayunda dan Jesse Choi, Ini Katanya
Hiburan

Ahli Tarot Ramal Nasib Pernikahan Maudy Ayunda dan Jesse Choi, Ini Katanya

Siang Ini, Tiket Indonesia Open 2022 Mulai Dijual
Olahraga

Siang Ini, Tiket Indonesia Open 2022 Mulai Dijual

Ini Aturan Terbaru Zonasi PPDB DKI, Seleksi Usia Masih Berlaku
Pendidikan

Ini Aturan Terbaru Zonasi PPDB DKI, Seleksi Usia Masih Berlaku

Mengajak Generasi Muda Melek Netralitas Karbon Melalui Teknologi Hijau
Otomotif

Mengajak Generasi Muda Melek Netralitas Karbon Melalui Teknologi Hijau

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun
Properti

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!