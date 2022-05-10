English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Ministry of Home Affairs continues to monitor the pandemic situation. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Ministry of Home Affairs continues to monitor the pandemic situation. (Photo: medcom.id)

PPKM Extended Despite No COVID-19 Case Spike: Ministry

English indonesian government PPKM covid-19 cases
Antara • 10 May 2022 18:53
Jakarta: The Indonesian government has extended the implementation of public activity restrictions (PPKM) in all regions in the country after the Eid al-Fitr period despite no exponential spike in COVID-19 cases recorded.
 
“We implement the extension of PPKM in all regions in Indonesia. Substantially, there are several adjustments,” Director General of Regional Administration at the Ministry of Home Affairs Safrizal noted here on Tuesday.
 
The adjustments include changes in PPKM levels in several regions, change in the operating hours of restaurants, and lift of COVID-19 requirements in several activities in Java and Bali.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Safrizal noted that after the 2022 Eid holiday, an increase in COVID-19 cases occurred, yet the graph is still low, and no spike in cases had occurred.
 
To this end, the Ministry of Home Affairs continues to monitor the pandemic situation and evaluate the implementation of PPKM in all regions in Indonesia.
 
Safrizal explained that after the extension of PPKM in Java-Bali, the number of regions that implement level 1 PPKM decreased, from 29 to 11. Correspondingly, the number of regions that apply level 3 PPKM also decreased, from two to one. Meanwhile, the number of regions that implement level 2 PPKM in Java-Bali increased, from 97 to 116.
 
Outside Java-Bali, the number of regions that implement level 1 PPKM decreased, from 131 to 88. Moreover, the number of regions applying level 3 PPKM declined, from 39 regions to 22 regions, while regions with level 2 PPKM swelled, from 216 to 276 regions.
 
"The decrease in regions that implement level 1 PPKM both within and outside Java-Bali has become a warning for all of us that this pandemic has not completely ended yet," he remarked.
 
Safrizal urged all regional governments to remain on alert to the potential spike in COVID-19 cases after the Eid al-Fitr holiday period by strengthening testing, tracing, and treatment (3T).
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
VP Ma'ruf Expresses Optimism for Bali Tourism Recovery

VP Ma'ruf Expresses Optimism for Bali Tourism Recovery

English
vice president maruf amin
Bogor City Adjusts Activities Restrictions, Scraps PCR, Antigen Test Rule

Bogor City Adjusts Activities Restrictions, Scraps PCR, Antigen Test Rule

English
west java
Garuda Indonesia Operates Presidential Flights to Washington DC: CEO

Garuda Indonesia Operates Presidential Flights to Washington DC: CEO

English
garuda indonesia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Perempuan Afghanistan Protes Dekrit Taliban Soal Pakai Burqa
Internasional

Perempuan Afghanistan Protes Dekrit Taliban Soal Pakai Burqa

Kasus Aktif Covid-19 di Indonesia di Bawah 6 Ribu
Nasional

Kasus Aktif Covid-19 di Indonesia di Bawah 6 Ribu

ITS Buka Prodi Baru Teknik Telekomunikasi, Bisa Daftar Lewat Jalur Mandiri
Pendidikan

ITS Buka Prodi Baru Teknik Telekomunikasi, Bisa Daftar Lewat Jalur Mandiri

Menteri BUMN: Pelabuhan Panjang Jadi Alternatif Kelancaran Logistik
Ekonomi

Menteri BUMN: Pelabuhan Panjang Jadi Alternatif Kelancaran Logistik

Playoff NBA: Warriors Selangkah Lagi ke Final Wilayah Barat
Olahraga

Playoff NBA: Warriors Selangkah Lagi ke Final Wilayah Barat

Viral di TikTok dan Instagram, Filter Wajah Nangis Ternyata Ada di Snapchat, Begini Cara Pakainya
Teknologi

Viral di TikTok dan Instagram, Filter Wajah Nangis Ternyata Ada di Snapchat, Begini Cara Pakainya

Truk Hidrogen Terbesar di Dunia, Mampu Bawa 290 Ton Biji Besi
Otomotif

Truk Hidrogen Terbesar di Dunia, Mampu Bawa 290 Ton Biji Besi

Drummer Sheila on 7 Brian Kresna Putro Keluar dari Band
Hiburan

Drummer Sheila on 7 Brian Kresna Putro Keluar dari Band

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!