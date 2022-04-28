English  
The questioning of the witnesses is aimed at strengthening evidence and completing dossiers in the case. (Photo: medcom.id)
AGO Grills 2 Trade Ministry Officials over CPO-Export Related Corruption Case

English corruption trade palm oil
Antara • 28 April 2022 19:49
Jakarta: The Attorney General's Office (AGO) is questioning two officials of the Trade Ministry as witnesses in the alleged case of corruption related to the issuance of permits to export crude palm oil and its derivatives.
 
The two officials are Head of the Office Staff of the Trade Ministry identified by his initials as BA and Director of Farm and Forestry Product Export of the Foreign Trade Directorate General at the Trade Ministry identified by his initials as FA.
 
"They are questioned in the alleged case of corruption related to the issuance of permits to export CPO and its derivatives during the January 2021-March 2022 period," Chief of the Legal Information Center at the AGO Agung Ketut Sumedana noted in a written statement released in Jakarta on Thursday.

The public prosecutor had earlier questioned FA on Wednesday (April 20).
 
Apart from the two officials of the Trade Ministry, the AGO also questioned Director of PT Bina Karya Prima identified by his initials as JR.
 
"The questioning of the witnesses is aimed at strengthening evidence and completing dossiers in the case," he remarked.
 
The AGO has named four suspects in the case: Director General of Foreign Trade at the Trade Ministry IWW, PT Wilmar Nabati Indonesia Commissioner MPT, Senior Manager for Corporate Affairs of PT Pelita Agung Agrindustri/Permata Hijau Group SMA, and General Manager for General Affairs of PT Musim Mas PTS.
 
President Jokowi Seeks Precise Spending Plan for Below 3% Deficit

Over 164.6 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Indonesia Adds 412 COVID-19 Cases

