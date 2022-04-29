English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
165 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 vaccine covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 April 2022 17:25
Jakarta: Some 394,979 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 165,052,289, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Friday.
 
Meanwhile, 104,265 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 199,296,158.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 395 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,046,467.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 572 to 5,882,062.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 23 to 156,240.
 
(WAH)
