Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 118 to 155,000. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Logs 3,840 New COVID-19 Cases

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 March 2022 17:24
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 3,840 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,009,486.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 7,876 to 5,742,931.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 118 to 155,000.
 
Meanwhile, some 444 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the same period on the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 7.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

(WAH)
