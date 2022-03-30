Indonesia Logs 3,840 New COVID-19 Cases

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 3,840 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,009,486.
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 7,876 to 5,742,931.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 118 to 155,000.
Meanwhile, some 444 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
Compared to the same period on the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 7.
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.