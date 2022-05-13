Govt Supports Tech Innovation through Bali Digital Hub

Jakarta: The government has supported the development of digital technology innovation through coaching for local technology enterprises and startups, with Bali Turtle Island being developed as one of the forms of such commitment.
Spokesperson of the Communication and Informatics Ministry Dedy Permadi noted in a press statement received on Friday that the development of Bali Turtle Island would serve as a new national and regional hub for digital technology innovation.
He deemed Bali to have vast potential, as it was in the midst of transition, from being a tourism hub to a center for local and global digital technology enterprises that had migrated to the cloud.
That condition allowed for the opportunity to set up remote work, he remarked.
As part of the program to recover Bali's economic conditions, geared towards creation of a smart, sustainable, and integrated area, the Bali Turtle Island would develop as an ecosystem of technological innovation that would offer opportunities to technology enterprises and startups to work, live, and learn.
A series of initiatives being taken up to develop digital talent, start from the basic level through the National Digital Literacy Movement and intermediate level with Digital Talent Scholarship, he revealed.
As for the advanced level, they have offered the Digital Leadership Academy (DLA) in collaboration with leading universities in the world, such as Tsinghua University, Harvard Kennedy School, and Oxford University.
"Since 2019, DLA has trained 370 participants and aims to (train) 550 participants by 2022," he noted.
The government is currently working with Bali-based United in Diversity Foundation to train as many as 50 thousand data scientists in three years, starting from 2022 to 2024.
He was confident that the government would pursue better collaboration with all stakeholders.
"Including investors, technology corporations, startups, and innovators. We would also like to compel all of you to be part of Indonesia's digital transformation that is inclusive, empowering, and sustainable," he concluded.