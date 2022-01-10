Nearly 117 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated: COVID-19 Task Force

COVID-19 Update

(WAH)

Jakarta: Some 179,332 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 116,999,284, Indonesia's covid-19 task force stated on Monday.Meanwhile, 392,712 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 170,536,338.To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government has issued a plan to vaccinate more than 208 million people.The Indonesian government recorded 454 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,266,649.From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 244 to 4,116,202.In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 144,136.