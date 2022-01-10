English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Indonesian government has issued a plan to vaccinate more than 208 million people.
The Indonesian government has issued a plan to vaccinate more than 208 million people.

Nearly 117 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated: COVID-19 Task Force

English covid-19 indonesian government vaccine vaccination
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 January 2022 18:56
Jakarta: Some 179,332 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 116,999,284, Indonesia's covid-19 task force stated on Monday.
 
Meanwhile, 392,712 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 170,536,338.
 
To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government has issued a plan to vaccinate more than 208 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 454 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,266,649.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 244 to 4,116,202.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 144,136.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Records 454 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

Indonesia Records 454 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

English
indonesian government
Govt Committed to Improving People's Living Standards: President Jokowi

Govt Committed to Improving People's Living Standards: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
Disciplined Quarantine Prevents Omicron Spreading among Indonesian Umrah Pilgrims

Disciplined Quarantine Prevents Omicron Spreading among Indonesian Umrah Pilgrims

English
health protocols
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
454 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi pada 10 Januari
Nasional

454 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi pada 10 Januari

NBA: Kemenangan Warriors Tandai Kembalinya Klay Thompson
Olahraga

NBA: Kemenangan Warriors Tandai Kembalinya Klay Thompson

BI: 76,2% Pendapatan Masyarakat Digunakan untuk Konsumsi
Ekonomi

BI: 76,2% Pendapatan Masyarakat Digunakan untuk Konsumsi

Kasus Covid-19 di Australia Lampaui 1 Juta, Separuhnya Tercapai dalam Sepekan
Internasional

Kasus Covid-19 di Australia Lampaui 1 Juta, Separuhnya Tercapai dalam Sepekan

Unik, BMW IX Flow E Ink Bisa Mengganti Warna Mobil Sesuka Hati
Otomotif

Unik, BMW IX Flow E Ink Bisa Mengganti Warna Mobil Sesuka Hati

Ayo! Pembuatan Akun LTMPT untuk Siswa Dimulai Hari Ini
Pendidikan

Ayo! Pembuatan Akun LTMPT untuk Siswa Dimulai Hari Ini

15 Tahun Silam, Apple Perkenalkan Pesaing Android
Teknologi

15 Tahun Silam, Apple Perkenalkan Pesaing Android

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Golden Globes Award 2021
Hiburan

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Golden Globes Award 2021

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia
Properti

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!