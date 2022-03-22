New Capital to Expedite Economic Development: President Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressed confidence in the new capital Nusantara driving innovation to accelerate economic development in future.
Development of the new capital will also drive national economic activities and growth, especially in the eastern part of Indonesia, he stated.
"(The new capital) will drive innovation for accelerating economic development in the future," Jokowi noted in his remarks for the CNBC Indonesia Economic Outlook 2022 event from the Presidential Palace in Bogor, Tuesday.
The president then invited investors to become a part of the national history for Indonesia's progress and glory in the future by contributing to development of the new capital.
Apart from development of the new capital, he also highlighted two other measures that the government will implement to bolster Indonesia's economic growth in 2022.
The government will continue to enhance the industrial downstream process by motivating industry actors to create more diverse and varied products to boost investment and open new jobs for residents, he stated.
"The process will help increase our export value, improve our balance and payment, and bolster our fiscal and monetary systems. Improvement on those aspects will strengthen our national economic foundation," Jokowi remarked.
The president also noted that the government will expedite development of the green economy to become the main force of the national economy in future.
Indonesia's diverse natural resource potentials, such as water, wind, solar power, and geothermal, are essential to enhance the development of affordable energy sources, he added.
"Those potentials must be optimised to bolster Indonesia's competitiveness in the green economy aspect in the future," the president noted.
Jokowi also highlighted that the global community is facing new challenges and global uncertainties this year, as the current COVID-19 pandemic is exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict negatively affecting the global economy and politics.