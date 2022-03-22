English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

New Capital to Expedite Economic Development: President Jokowi

English investment New Capital president joko widodo
Antara • 22 March 2022 15:12
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressed confidence in the new capital Nusantara driving innovation to accelerate economic development in future.
 
Development of the new capital will also drive national economic activities and growth, especially in the eastern part of Indonesia, he stated.
 
"(The new capital) will drive innovation for accelerating economic development in the future," Jokowi noted in his remarks for the CNBC Indonesia Economic Outlook 2022 event from the Presidential Palace in Bogor, Tuesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The president then invited investors to become a part of the national history for Indonesia's progress and glory in the future by contributing to development of the new capital.
 
Apart from development of the new capital, he also highlighted two other measures that the government will implement to bolster Indonesia's economic growth in 2022.
 
The government will continue to enhance the industrial downstream process by motivating industry actors to create more diverse and varied products to boost investment and open new jobs for residents, he stated.
 
"The process will help increase our export value, improve our balance and payment, and bolster our fiscal and monetary systems. Improvement on those aspects will strengthen our national economic foundation," Jokowi remarked.
 
The president also noted that the government will expedite development of the green economy to become the main force of the national economy in future.
 
Indonesia's diverse natural resource potentials, such as water, wind, solar power, and geothermal, are essential to enhance the development of affordable energy sources, he added.
 
"Those potentials must be optimised to bolster Indonesia's competitiveness in the green economy aspect in the future," the president noted.
 
Jokowi also highlighted that the global community is facing new challenges and global uncertainties this year, as the current COVID-19 pandemic is exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict negatively affecting the global economy and politics.
 


 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
VP to launch Agricultural Digitalization in Bandung

VP to launch Agricultural Digitalization in Bandung

English
vice president maruf amin
Water Resources Key for Sustainable Development in Indonesia: Minister

Water Resources Key for Sustainable Development in Indonesia: Minister

English
water
Food Shortages Escalate in Afghanistan: IFRC

Food Shortages Escalate in Afghanistan: IFRC

English
food
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Besok, Presiden Ratas Bahas MotoGP
Nasional

Besok, Presiden Ratas Bahas MotoGP

Presiden Putuskan Indonesia Siap Menggelar ASEAN Para Games
Olahraga

Presiden Putuskan Indonesia Siap Menggelar ASEAN Para Games

Pembangunan IKN Butuh Dana Besar, Begini Cara Sri Mulyani Penuhi Anggaran
Ekonomi

Pembangunan IKN Butuh Dana Besar, Begini Cara Sri Mulyani Penuhi Anggaran

ART Sering Diganggu Kuntilanak, Maia Estianty Gelar Pengajian di Rumah
Hiburan

ART Sering Diganggu Kuntilanak, Maia Estianty Gelar Pengajian di Rumah

Gak Cuma yang Kebut-Kebutan di Jalan, Lane Hogger Juga Kena Tilang
Otomotif

Gak Cuma yang Kebut-Kebutan di Jalan, Lane Hogger Juga Kena Tilang

Soal HOTS dalam UTBK-SBMPTN, Apa Itu? Simak Definisi dan Contohnya
Pendidikan

Soal HOTS dalam UTBK-SBMPTN, Apa Itu? Simak Definisi dan Contohnya

Tak Ada Warga Asing di Pesawat China Eastern yang Jatuh
Internasional

Tak Ada Warga Asing di Pesawat China Eastern yang Jatuh

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui

Netflix Kembali Adaptasi Game ke Animasi, Kini Giliran Tekken
Teknologi

Netflix Kembali Adaptasi Game ke Animasi, Kini Giliran Tekken

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!