Prioritize Vaccine Booster in Places with High Social Interaction: Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) urged the Central Sulawesi provincial government along with the National Police (Polri) and Indonesia Defense Forces (TNI) to prioritize administering the COVID-19 booster vaccine in regions with high social interaction.
"We must administer the COVID-19 booster vaccine in regions with high social interactions," Jokowi remarked while reviewing COVID-19 vaccination in 17 provinces through a video conference from the Bogor Presidential Palace, Friday.
Apart from administering the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Jokowi also highlighted vaccination coverage at around 48 percent for the second dose in Central Sulawesi.
He urged the Central Sulawesi provincial government to expedite vaccination coverage in the region with help from the TNI and Polri.
"The first dose coverage in Central Sulawesi reaches 86 percent, while the second dose is at 48 percent. Hence, please expedite the administration of the second dose immediately to keep up with the first dose percentage," Jokowi stated.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief of the Regional Police in Central Sulawesi Brigadier General Hery Santoso affirmed that the implementation of vaccination in Central Sulawesi had been conducted by administering vaccines in public places.
In addition, the government works with the community to administer the COVID-19 vaccine by implementing door-to-door vaccinations targeting the elderly group.
Vaccinations were also intensified in mountainous areas to reach wider recipients, Santoso stated.
Until February 18, 2022, some 86.6 percent of the residents in Central Sulawesi had received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination, while 48.15 percent of them had been fully vaccinated, whereas recipients of the COVID-19 booster vaccine had reached 1.5 percent of the target.
Santoso also reported that vaccine stocks in Central Sulawesi were still sufficient, with 221,101 doses. He revealed that another 88 thousand vaccines would arrive in Central Sulawesi on February 19.
The Central Sulawesi provincial government and the TNI-Polri are targeting to administer 21,350 doses of vaccine on a daily basis.